- Tonight's WWE Super SmackDown episode saw Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeat Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose in tag team action. It was first noted on commentary that the winners of the match would earn a title shot from WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors - Asuka and Kairi Sane. It was later indicated that the winners may earn a title shot, and after the match it was noted that the win would put Bliss and Cross in line for a title match.

WWE has not confirmed when Cross and Bliss vs. Asuka and Sane will happen, but we'll keep you updated. Above is video from tonight's tag team match.

- WWE Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre has been announced for Tuesday's WWE Backstage episode on FS1. McIntyre will be there to discuss his big Rumble win and the upcoming WrestleMania 36 match against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

As noted, Backstage analyst CM Punk will not be back on the panel until February 11. Below is a promo for Drew's appearance:

- The dark match before tonight's Super SmackDown from the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK saw Mustafa Ali defeat Apollo Crews, which is the same dark match result from last week's Royal Rumble go-home edition of SmackDown.

We've noted how Ali has tweeted the same post-bout comments on his dark matches for weeks now, often including quick clips from WWE Social Media Producer Anthony Sant.

Ali wrote once again this week, which looks to be his new social media catchphrase now that he's been reduced to working pre-show dark matches.