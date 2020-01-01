This week's special edition of WWE Backstage on FS1 featured a New Year's Eve countdown of the top 5 WWE matches in 2019. Renee Young, Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T hosted the show.
The countdown looks like this with the #1 match being declared the Match of the Year:
5. Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade (winner) from SmackDown on January 15
4. AJ Styles vs. then-WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins (winner) at Money In the Bank 2019
3. Samoa Joe vs. Kofi Kingston vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. then-WWE Champion Daniel Bryan (winner) at Elimination Chamber 2019 in The Chamber
2. Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch (winner) at Hell In a Cell 2019 in The Cell
1. Kofi Kingston (winner) vs. then-WWE Champion Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 (WWE Match of the Year 2019)
Below are a few shots from last night's Backstage episode, along with clips from the Top 5 matches:
The @WWE Match Of the Year #5 is:@AndradeCienWWE vs. @reymysterio from SmackDown Live! last January.#WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/2xR9UAi3sP— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 1, 2020
The @WWE Match Of the Year #4 is:@AJStylesOrg vs. @WWERollins for the WWE Universal Championship at 'Money In the Bank'. #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/Toj4JHJDqB— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 1, 2020
The @WWE Match Of the Year #3 is:— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 1, 2020
The 2019 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/9dDFlTOUHp
The @WWE Match Of the Year #2 is:@SashaBanksWWE vs. @BeckyLynchWWE for the RAW Women's Championship at 'Hell in a Cell'. #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/sSCTwhXCbq— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 1, 2020
The @WWE Match Of the Year is: @TrueKofi vs. @WWEDanielBryan for the WWE Championship at @WrestleMania 35. #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/podOQk329V— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 1, 2020