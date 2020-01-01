This week's special edition of WWE Backstage on FS1 featured a New Year's Eve countdown of the top 5 WWE matches in 2019. Renee Young, Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T hosted the show.

The countdown looks like this with the #1 match being declared the Match of the Year:

5. Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade (winner) from SmackDown on January 15

4. AJ Styles vs. then-WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins (winner) at Money In the Bank 2019

3. Samoa Joe vs. Kofi Kingston vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. then-WWE Champion Daniel Bryan (winner) at Elimination Chamber 2019 in The Chamber

2. Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch (winner) at Hell In a Cell 2019 in The Cell

1. Kofi Kingston (winner) vs. then-WWE Champion Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 (WWE Match of the Year 2019)

Below are a few shots from last night's Backstage episode, along with clips from the Top 5 matches:

