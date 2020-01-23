Tuesday's WWE Backstage episode on FS1 at 11pm ET drew 111,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 32% from last week's 84,000 viewers, which was the lowest Backstage viewership since the official premiere back on November 5, which drew 49,000 viewers.

WWE Backstage drew a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic this week, up from last week's 0.03 rating.

This week's Backstage episode ranked #141 on the Cable Top 150. Last week's show did not make the Top 150, but the episode before that ranked #124.

This week's episode featured the return of analyst CM Punk after having a few weeks off. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch was the special guest. WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Mick Foley were also featured in a pre-recorded segment to discuss their Royal Rumble 2000 Street Fight.

Below is our 2020 Backstage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 124,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 14 Episode: 84,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 21 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode:

2019 Total: 1.060 million viewers across 9 episodes since the official premiere

2019 Average: 117,777 viewers per episode