WWE has announced new details on their "Fight Like a Girl" series with Quibi.

It was announced today that individual episodes will be lead by RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, The Bella Twins, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Sonya Deville, Paige, Nia Jax, and Natalya.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will be featured in each episode as she pairs a WWE Superstar with a young woman struggling with personal issues. The episodes were filmed at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Stephanie is also an Executive Producer of the series.

"This strong cast of Superstars are leaders and role models who each have personal stories of challenge, perseverance and triumph," Stephanie said in the announcement. "We are thrilled to have them on board to help young women find both their inner and outer strength and overcome adversity in their lives."

Below is the full announcement issued by WWE today: