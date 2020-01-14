WWE filed to trademark the following names on Thursday, January 9 - Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, The Usos, Kayden Carter, Lio Rush, AOP, Mojo Rawley, Bobby Lashley.

The following use description was provided with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) for these names:

"Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment"

Regarding the Lesnar trademark, WWE originally had filed for the name back in 2003, but it was cancelled in 2010. They tried to file for the name again in 2016, but abandoned it a few months later. They also filed for the Heyman trademark in 2013, but abandoned it a few months later in 2014. WWE also filed for Rawley and Lashley trademarks over the past few years.

WWE also filed to trademark the "Kane" name on Tuesday, January 7. The following description was provided for this filing:

"Cardboard and paper hangtags; packaging, namely, blister cards; paper for wrapping and packaging; collector albums for sticker collectables; stickers; sticker albums; collectable photos; photo albums; photographs; framed pictures; labels, namely, printed paper labels; folders; paper place mats, paper table mats, paper napkins; paper tablecloths; paper table linens; paper lunch bags; postcards; greeting cards; pictures; calendars; posters; decals; temporary tattoo transfers; trading cards; brochures, magazines and newspapers concerning sports entertainment; coloring books; children's activity books; souvenir programs concerning sports entertainment; books concerning sports entertainment; books featuring pictorial biographies; comic books; picture books; book covers; paper book markers; notebooks; memo pads; note pads; date books; address books; agenda books; markers; pens; pencils; calendars; pencil sharpeners; pencil cases; rubber stamps; stamp pads; chalks; paper banners; printed paper signs for doors; drawing rulers; erasers, rubber erasers, chalk erasers, blackboard erasers; bumper stickers; window decals; lithographs; paper party bags; paper party favors; stencils for tracing designs onto paper; paper gift wrap; paper cake decorations; paper; stationery; indoor ornaments of paper"