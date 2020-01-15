WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson has reportedly passed away at the age of 75.

There's no word yet on what led to Johnson's passing, but the news was announced this evening by the Cauliflower Alley Club. Johnson's son, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has not commented on the passing as of this writing.

"Horrible news to pass along. We just learned that Rocky Johnson passed away today at the age of 75. His accolades in this business, all the people he influenced, all his accomplishments, and we are so deeply sorry and wish his family nothing but the most love at this time," CAC wrote on Twitter.

Stay tuned for more on Johnson's passing, including comments from WWE, The Rock and others. Below is the full Twitter announcement from CAC:

RIP Rocky Johnson. An absolute legend. https://t.co/3hhSmk7GUm — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) January 15, 2020

Benjamin Gordon contributed to this article.