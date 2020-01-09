As noted earlier this week, the Good Humor ice cream company confirmed that WWE ice cream sandwiches will be released this year, featuring images of various wrestlers such as John Cena, Roman Reigns, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage, among others. The treats will be sold in 4 packs and individually.

In an update, we now know that the WWE Superstars Cookie Sandwiches will hit nationwide retailers and ice cream trucks beginning in February. Pro Wrestling Sheet notes that a Good Humor rep told them the new items are "a modern twist on the delicious ice cream truck favorite that fans have been craving for years."

The WWE ice cream sandwiches will be available at a suggested retail price of $3.00 - $5.29, likely based on the quantity.

The treats are described by Good Humor as, "Vanilla frozen dairy dessert between two vanilla wafers."

WWE originally released ice cream bars back in 1987, and then in 2008 for a few months. The ice cream bars have been a topic of discussion among WWE fans ever since CM Punk "demanded" they be brought back in 2011.

