WWE issued a statement this evening on the tragic passing of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

"WWE is saddened by the passing of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. We extend our condolences to their family, fans and loved ones," WWE tweeted.

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan also paid tribute to Bryant on Twitter.

"RIP Kobe & Gianna Bryant. Whether or not you were a fan of Kobe or @Lakers, please consider donating to a cause that was important to Kobe and Gianna: development of women's basketball programs, at any level, youth to professional. It would be a nice way to honor their memories," Khan tweeted.

As noted earlier in our post about pro wrestlers paying tribute to Bryant on Twitter, Bryant and his 13 year old daughter daughter Gianna, along with three other people, passed away after Kobe's helicopter crashed while flying over Calabasas, California at around 10am local time today. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating but they told Fox News that the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed under "unknown circumstances." The FAA said it was informed by local authorities there five people onboard at the time.

Bryant spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers and was a five-time NBA Champion, an eighteen-time NBA All-Star, the 2008 NBA Most Valuable Player, and had numerous other records & accomplishments.

