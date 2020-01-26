WWE issued a statement this evening on the tragic passing of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

"WWE is saddened by the passing of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. We extend our condolences to their family, fans and loved ones," WWE tweeted.

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan also paid tribute to Bryant on Twitter.

"RIP Kobe & Gianna Bryant. Whether or not you were a fan of Kobe or @Lakers, please consider donating to a cause that was important to Kobe and Gianna: development of women's basketball programs, at any level, youth to professional. It would be a nice way to honor their memories," Khan tweeted.

As noted earlier in our post about pro wrestlers paying tribute to Bryant on Twitter, Bryant and his 13 year old daughter daughter Gianna, along with three other people, passed away after Kobe's helicopter crashed while flying over Calabasas, California at around 10am local time today. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating but they told Fox News that the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed under "unknown circumstances." The FAA said it was informed by local authorities there five people onboard at the time.

Bryant spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers and was a five-time NBA Champion, an eighteen-time NBA All-Star, the 2008 NBA Most Valuable Player, and had numerous other records & accomplishments.

Below is WWE's Twitter statement on Bryant, along with comments from such wrestling stars as WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan, and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, who dedicated tonight's Royal Rumble match against Lacey Evans.

WWE is saddened by the passing of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. We extend our condolences to their family, fans and loved ones. https://t.co/uI2iShWSB0 — WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2020

Absolutely gutted to hear that Kobe Bryant and his daughter have passed away. Koby was one of my favorite NBA players to ever play the sport. Prayers to his wife and family. #RIPKobe — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe & Gianna Bryant. Whether or not you were a fan of Kobe or @Lakers, please consider donating to a cause that was important to Kobe and Gianna: development of women's basketball programs, at any level, youth to professional. It would be a nice way to honor their memories. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant was the reason I played basketball with so much love.



I'm so sorry to the entire Bryant family.



Tonight is for you. Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 26, 2020

Heartbreaking. ?? My heart goes out to his family, friends, supporters and all those whose lives he touched. https://t.co/K3ByMgbUWY — Kacy Catanzaro (@KacyCatanzaro) January 26, 2020

Just awful news. So sad to hear about Kobe Bryant's death today. RIP legend-I watched so many of his games I feel like I knew him. pic.twitter.com/cL3ollWUTS — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) January 26, 2020

You can work decades being the best, building your empire, and just like that - it's over. We spend much of our lives working and preparing for the future and a "someday" that sadly isn't always guaranteed. Live and love like nothing beyond this very moment is a given. #RIPKobe — Austin Aries (@AustinAries) January 26, 2020

What terrible, tragic & shocking news about the passing of the legendary Kobe Bryant. My thoughts & condolences go out to his family.



Rest In Peace, Kobe. — Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 26, 2020

I'm just numb. In shock. Most of all devastated and sad beyond words. Kobe Bryant was an absolute legend in the NBA, an icon, a hero to SoCal and millions around the world but most importantly a husband and father. This is utterly crushing. ?? — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) January 26, 2020

Holy s--t. RIP Kobe



One of the best to ever play the game — Killian/Damo (@KillianDain) January 26, 2020

This is wild.. RIP Kobe ???? https://t.co/RsIsievLfr — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 26, 2020

Kobe is my favorite basketball player ever. I've always admired and tried to emulate his approach to the game amongst many other things.



Thank you for the example you set, and for the memories I'll never forget Black Mamba. Rest In Peace. — Mike Rallis (@riddickMoss) January 26, 2020

We always think we have so much time. The news about #KobeBryant is a sad reminder of how precious yet small our time here is. Condolences to his fans, friends and family.



Tell everyone in your life that you care for that you love them. — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 26, 2020

Kobe — Miro (@RusevBUL) January 26, 2020

The World of Sports and Entertainment Lost A Legendary Man, Father, Husband, Son, Businessman and Philanthropist. Words cannot Undo this tragedy????

To the Family, Friends and Fans of Kobe Bryant Please know that He will ALWAYS BE WITH US!! — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) January 26, 2020

Grew up a Lakers fan. Everyday is a gift that we get to live and in complete shock of this news. Positive thoughts and prayers to @kobebryant family and friends. ?? — The Big Guy (@Ryback22) January 26, 2020