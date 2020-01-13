Thanks to Andrew & Tammy Snead for the following WWE live events from Sunday's show in Corbin, Kentucky:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day and Braun Strowman defeated The Revival and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka defeated Natalya and Charlotte Flair

* Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio defeated The Authors of Pain and WWE United States Champion Andrade

* WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt retained over The Miz

Intermission

* Rusev defeated Bobby Lashley

* Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles

* Roman Reigns defeated King Baron Corbin in a "Loser Eats Dog Food" match. Before the match Corbin read the proclamation re-naming Corbin to King Corbin, KY, for one day only. Reigns won with the Superman Punch and didn't seem too happy with having to mess with the dog food