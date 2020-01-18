Thanks to Peyton Fields for the following WWE live event results from Friday's show at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana:

* Byron Saxton was the host for the night. There was a tribute for WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson

* RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders retained over Luke Gallows and AJ Styles with the pin on Gallows. Karl Anderson was not there

* Drew McIntyre defeated Cedric Alexander with the Claymore kick

* WWE United States Champion Andrade retained over Ricochet. Zelina Vega and Andrade cut a heel promo

* RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Natalya defeated Sarah Logan and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Kairi Sane and Asuka. Sane tapped out to Lynch for the finish. Sane is back in action now

* Liv Morgan and Rusev defeated Lana and Bobby Lashley. Liv looked great as far as no ring rust goes. She came out to the same theme she has on WWE 2K20, which is different from the other

* They did a WWE 24/7 Title change with Mojo Rawley dropping the title to R-Truth. Mojo won the title right back and left the show as champion

* Aleister Black defeated Buddy Murphy by disqualification. Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain came out during the match and Black got ready to fight. Rollins sent AOP into the ring and they beat Black down. The attack continued until the save was made to set up the main event

* Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy and The Authors of Pain defeated Aleister Black, Samoa Joe and The Street Profits. We were distracted trying to gather our kids belongings, but the faces may have actually got the pin, but they definitely got the payback after the match and The Street Profits spent a good amount of time celebrating with the crowd