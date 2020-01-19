Thanks to WrestlingBodyslam.Com for the following WWE live event results from tonight's show in Chattanooga.
* Heavy Machinery defeated The Revival
* Mustafa Ali defeated Drew Gulak
* Braun Strowman and The New Day defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, and Cesaro
* Sheamus defeated Shorty G
* "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) defeated Daniel Bryan (WWE Universal Title Match)
* Bayley (c) defeated Alexa Bliss and Lacey Evans (SmackDown Women's Title Match)
* Roman Reigns and The Usos defeated King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode
A womans right.....with @itsBayleyWWE name on it.???????? #RoyalRumble https://t.co/bphyvbsvU8— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) January 20, 2020
Right in the heart of @Titans territory, King @BaronCorbinWWE showed his true @Chiefs colors! #WWEChattanooga pic.twitter.com/knmpgq0R4A— WWE (@WWE) January 20, 2020