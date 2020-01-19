Thanks to WrestlingBodyslam.Com for the following WWE live event results from tonight's show in Chattanooga.

* Heavy Machinery defeated The Revival

* Mustafa Ali defeated Drew Gulak

* Braun Strowman and The New Day defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, and Cesaro



* Sheamus defeated Shorty G

* "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) defeated Daniel Bryan (WWE Universal Title Match)

* Bayley (c) defeated Alexa Bliss and Lacey Evans (SmackDown Women's Title Match)

* Roman Reigns and The Usos defeated King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode



