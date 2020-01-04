The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Chelsea Green and Sarah Logan make their entrances as Byron Saxton and Mickie James check in on commentary. Green had a WWE Main Event Talent lower third graphic as opposed to an NXT Talent lower third graphic.

Chelsea Green vs. Sarah Logan

Green locks in a wrist-lock before switching to a headlock on Logan. Logan gets out of it. Logan takes Green to the mat with a Fireman's Carry. Logan eventually connects with a series of forearm strikes on Green. Logan hits an Ensiguri on Green. Logan hits a Modified German Suplex on Green. Logan pins Green for a two count. Logan sends Green into the corner. Logan connects with a double knee strike to Green. Logan pins Green for a two count. Green pulls Logan, face-first, into the second turnbuckle. Green hits an Un-prettier on Logan. Green pins Logan for the win.

Winner: Chelsea Green

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring Daniel Bryan defeating King Corbin and The Miz to earn a shot at Bray Wyatt's Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the brawl between Seth Rollins & The A.O.P (Akam & Rezar) and Kevin Owens & Samoa Joe.

No Way Jose and Mojo Rawley make their entrances. Rawley has a microphone. Rawley talks about how it looks like they've been partying all day and maybe that's why Jose is coming out here embarrassing himself each week. Rawley says that he's not out here to tell everyone the old adage of new year, new me. Rawley says he's not out here to tell them that, because they are in Hartford, and in Hartford they aren't smart enough to know what the word adage means. Rawley talks about how he's going to embarrass this clown.

No Way Jose vs. Mojo Rawley

Jose strikes Rawley several times. Rawley connects with a forearm and head-butt to Jose. Jose elbows Rawley in the midsection. Jose slams Ralwey's head off the top turnbuckle. Rawley drives his knee into Jose. Rawley hits a shoulder-block on Jose. Later in the match, Jose gets Rawley up into a Fireman's Carry position. Rawley gets out of it. Rawley hits another shoulder-block on Jose. Hose pins Rawley for a two count. Jose hits a back-stabber on Rawley. Jose pins Rawley for a two count. Jose ascends the turnbuckles. Rawley chops Jose's leg out from under him. Rawley connects with a Running Forearm on Jose. Rawley pins Jose for the win.

Winner: Mojo Rawley

RAW's wedding ceremony segment with Lana and Bobby Lashley is shown to close the show.