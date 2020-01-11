The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Mojo Rawley and Curt Hawkins (with Zack Ryder) as Byron Saxton and Mickie James check in on commentary.

Curt Hawkins vs. Mojo Rawley

They lock up. Rawley drives his knee into Hawkins. Rawley sends Hawkins to the mat. Rawley head-butts and strikes Hawkins. Rawley hits the ropes. Hawkins hits a spine-buster on Rawley. Hawkins eventually hits a Michinoku Driver on Rawley. Hawkins pins Rawley for a two count. Hawkins ascends the turnbuckles. Hawkins hits an Elbow Drop from off the top rope on Rawley. Hawkins pins Rawley for another two count. Rawley ducks a clothesline attempt by Hawkins. Rawley drives his shoulder into Hawkins. Rawley gets Hawkins up into a Fireman's Carry position before dropping him to the mat. Rawley pins Hawkins for the win.

Winner: Mojo Rawley

A recap from RAW is shown featuring WWE Champion Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman announcing that Lesnar will be entering the Royal Rumble Match as entrant number one.

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Daniel Bryan & Roman Reigns taking on King Corbin & Dolph Ziggler prior to Universal Champion The Fiend Bray Wyatt attacking Bryan.

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring The Usos (Jimmy & Jey) returning to help Roman Reigns fight off King Corbin & Dolph Ziggler.

Natalya and Chelsea Green make their entrances.

Chelsea Green vs. Natalya

They lock up. Natalya takes Green to the mat with a headlock takeover. Green takes Natalya to the mat with a headlock takeover of her own. They lock up again before exchanging wrist-locks. Natalya rolls Green up for a two count. Later in the match, Natalya hits a basement dropkick on Green. Natalya pins Green for a two count. Natalya goes for a scoop slam, Green gets out of it. Green connects with an elbow to Natalya. Green ascends the turnbuckles. Green dives off the top rope, Natalya moves out of the way, Green rolls through. Natalya clotheslines Green. Natalya locks in the Sharpshooter on Green. Green taps out.

Winner: Natalya

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the verbal confrontation between Rusev and Bobby Lashley & Lana.

A Recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe & The Big Show defeating Seth Rolling & AOP (Akam & Rezar) by Disqualification.