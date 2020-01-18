The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Cedric Alexander and Eric Young make their entrances as Byron Saxton and Mickie James check in on commentary.

Cedric Alexander vs. Eric Young

They lock up. Alexander locks in a wrist-lock on Young. Young backs Alexander into the corner. Alexander ducks a clothesline attempt by Young. Alexander hits an arm-drag on Young. Later in the match, Alexander hits an Ensiguri on Young on the turnbuckle. Alexander goes for a Superplex. Young strikes Alexander, sending him to the mat. Young hits an Elbow Drop from off the top rope on Alexander. Young pins Alexander for a two count. Young gets Alexander up into a Fireman's Carry position, Alexander fights out of it. Alexander connects with a back elbow to the face of Young. Alexander hits a Neuralyzer Kick on Young. Alexander pins Young for the win.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring King Corbin & Dolph Ziggler defeating The Usos (Jimmy Jey) by Disqualification.

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Dolph Ziggler putting Roman Reigns though the announce table with an Elbow Drop while being held down by Robert Roode & King Corbin.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Bobby Lashley defeating Rusev.

Akira Tozawa and Shelton Benjamin make their entrances.

Akira Tozawa vs. Shelton Benjamin

Benjamin sends Tozawa to the mat with a waist-lock. Tozawa connects with a spin-kick to Benjamin. Tozawa ducks a clothesline attempt by Benjamin. Tozawa hits a jaw-breaker on Benjamin. Tozawa connects with an Ensiguri to Benjamin. Tozawa eventually ducks a chest chop attempt by Benjamin and hits the ropes. Tozawa hits a modified head-scissors takedown on Benjamin and pins him for a two count. Tozawa ascends the turnbuckles. Benjamin hits an arm-drag from off the top turnbuckle on Tozawa. Benjamin connects with a step-up Ensiguri on Tozawa. Benjamin hits his Paydirt finisher on Tozawa. Benjamin pins Tozawa for the three count.

Winner: Shelton Benjamin

Highlights are shown of the feud between Universal Champion Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Seth Rollins & The A.O.P. (Akam & Rezar) defeating Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe & Big Show in a Fist Fight after an assist from Buddy Murphy.