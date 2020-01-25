The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Sarah Logan and Deonna Purrazzo make their entrances as Byron Saxton and Mickie James check in on commentary.

Sarah Logan vs. Deonna Purrazzo

They lock up. Logan locks in a waist-lock, Purrazzo reverses it into a wrist-lock. They exchange head-locks. Purrazzo eventually hits a hip toss on Logan. Logan dropkicks Purrazzo. Purrazzo ducks a clothesline attempt by Logan. Purrazzo hits a Bicycle Kick on Logan. Purrazzo pins Logan for a two count. Logan spikes Purrazzo's neck on the second rope. Logan hits an Ensiguri on Purrazzo. Logan pins Purrazzo for the win.

Winner: Sarah Logan

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Roman Reigns defeating Robert Roode in a Tables Match.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy defeating The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) for the RAW Tag Team Championship.

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin make their entrances.

Cedric Alexander vs. Shelton Benjamin

They lock up. Benjamin pushes Alexander to the corner. They lock up again. Benjamin takes Alexander to the mat with a wrist-lock. Alexander eventually chips Benjamin. Benjamin hits a spin-kick on Alexander. Benjamin pins Alexander for a two count. Benjamin Suplexes Alexander. Benjamin hits a scoop slam on Alexander. Later in the match, Benjamin Powerbombs Alexander and pins him for a two count. Benjamin locks in an Ankle Lock, Alexander rolls through and pins Benjamin for a two count. Alexander superkicks Benjamin. Alexander hits a Tornado DDT on Benjamin. Alexander connects with a Neuralizer Kick on Benjamin. Alexander pins Benjamin for the win.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

Highlights of the feud between Daniel Bryan and Universal Champion Bray Wyatt are shown.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Lana & Bobby Lashley defeating Rusev & Liv Morgan.