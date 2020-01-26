Tonight's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view saw Drew McIntyre win the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 36.
There's no word yet on who McIntyre will challenge on The Grandest Stage of Them All, but we will keep you updated.
Surprise entrants in the Men's Rumble were MVP and WWE Hall of Famer Edge. WWE NXT Superstars in the match were NXT North American Champion Keith Lee and Matt Riddle. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T appeared as a guest commentator and received a big hometown pop.
Below are the entrants and the order of eliminations for the Men's Rumble, along with a few shots of tonight's big match at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas:
ENTRANTS:
1. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar
2. Elias
3. Erick Rowan
4. Robert Roode
5. John Morrison
6. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston
7. Rey Mysterio
8. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E
9. Cesaro
10. Shelton Benjamin
11. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura
12. MVP
13. NXT North American Champion Keith Lee
14. Braun Strowman
15. Ricochet
16. Drew McIntyre
17. The Miz
18. AJ Styles
19. Dolph Ziggler
20. Karl Anderson
21. WWE Hall of Famer Edge
22. King Baron Corbin
23. Matt Riddle
24. Luke Gallows
25. Randy Orton
26. Roman Reigns
27. Kevin Owens
28. Aleister Black
29. Samoa Joe
30. RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins
ORDER OF ELIMINATIONS:
1. Elias (by Brock Lesnar)
2. Erick Rowan (by Brock Lesnar)
3. Robert Roode (by Brock Lesnar)
4. John Morrison (by Brock Lesnar)
5. Rey Mysterio (by Brock Lesnar)
6. Big E (by Brock Lesnar)
7. Kofi Kingston (by Brock Lesnar)
8. Cesaro (by Brock Lesnar)
9. Shelton Benjamin (by Brock Lesnar)
10. Shinsuke Nakamura (by Brock Lesnar)
11. MVP (by Brock Lesnar)
12. Keith Lee (with Braun Strowman, by Brock Lesnar)
13. Braun Strowman (with Keith Lee, by Brock Lesnar)
14. Brock Lesnar (by Drew McIntyre)
15. Ricochet (by Drew McIntyre)
16. The Miz (by Drew McIntyre)
17. AJ Styles (by Edge)
18. Matt Riddle (by King Corbin)
19. King Baron Corbin (by Drew McIntyre)
20. Luke Gallows (with Karl Anderson, by Edge and Randy Orton)
21. Karl Anderson (with Luke Gallows, by Edge and Randy Orton)
22. Dolph Ziggler (by Roman Reigns)
23. Aleister Black (by Seth Rollins)
24. Kevin Owens (by Seth Rollins)
25. Samoa Joe (by Seth Rollins)
26. Seth Rollins (by Drew McIntyre)
27. Randy Orton (by Edge)
28. Edge (by Roman Reigns)
29. Roman Reigns (by Drew McIntyre)
Winner: Drew McIntyre
CAN YOU DIG IT?!@BookerT5x is joining us for the #MensRumble Match! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/HPyGltjktY— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
?? #MensRumble entrants thread starts HERE ??— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
And of course, at #1... #WWEChampion @BrockLesnar!#RoyalRumble @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/4NR3s6gyeU
Ready to #WalkWithElias?@IAmEliasWWE is your #2 entrant in the #MensRumble! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/ubGwjs9SLY— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
We are UNDERWAY... and it's not good for @IAmEliasWWE. #MensRumble #RoyalRumble @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/S4EQiSVsjc— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 27, 2020
#3 = @ERICKROWAN and his... friend. #RoyalRumble #MensRumble pic.twitter.com/QoB7ANjGxg— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
The #4 entrant in the #MensRumble is GLORIOUS, because it's none other than @RealRobertRoode! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/F4Ud33TxXB— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
NOW LISTEN.@TheRealMorrison is in at #5! #RoyalRumble #MensRumble pic.twitter.com/YuB2okiQCN— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
This. Just. Happened.#MensRumble #RoyalRumble @BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/fOncqFmIhk— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 27, 2020
ANOTHER score to settle with @BrockLesnar...@reymysterio is in the #MensRumble at #7! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/35oLdffWuj— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
#9 = @WWECesaro! #RoyalRumble #MensRumble pic.twitter.com/X7M5UEZXUj— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
#ICChampion @ShinsukeN is #11! #MensRumble #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/v1Tah3BK6O— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
Can @WWEBigE @TrueKofi & @reymysterio use the numbers advantage and ELIMINATE @BrockLesnar?— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
It's not as easy as it sounds... and it doesn't sound easy at all. ?????? #RoyalRumble #MensRumble @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/FSy4zyhhVh
HOW is @BrockLesnar doing this?#MensRumble #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/PAKtiOc1hH— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 27, 2020
BASK IN HIS GLORY.@WWENXT North American Champion @RealKeithLee is #13! #RoyalRumble #MensRumble pic.twitter.com/T3sf5VkvZG— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
.@BrockLesnar, meet @RealKeithLee. #RoyalRumble #MensRumble pic.twitter.com/vihOCcvZGw— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 27, 2020
Halfway through the field...— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
Here comes @KingRicochet at #15! #RoyalRumble #MensRumble pic.twitter.com/DsXCTL03sF
HE'S TIED THE RECORD.#RoyalRumble #MensRumble @BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/32VZxBE1pS— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 27, 2020
OUT GOES THE BEAST!@DMcIntyreWWE has eliminated @BrockLesnar from the #MensRumble! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Con5zKqS8m— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
The #17 entrant in the #MensRumble is MUST-SEE.#RoyalRumble @mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/a9CtVxcgep— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
The #19 entrant is here to SHOW OFF.#RoyalRumble #MensRumble @HEELZiggler pic.twitter.com/lBbxAP84tb— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
YOU THINK YOU KNOW HIM!?!?!?!?!@EdgeRatedR IS BACK AND IN THE #MensRumble!!!!!!!!!!!! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/iHLfhpa6Wh— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
The #MensRumble is officially RATED-R.@EdgeRated is BACK! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/CeJFsedIzs— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
#22 is ROYALTY.@BaronCorbinWWE #MensRumble #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/BVTkh96drc— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
#24 = #TheOC's @LukeGallowsWWE! #RoyalRumble #MensRumble pic.twitter.com/7Ov34dISCa— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
HERE COMES THE BIG DOG at #26!#RoyalRumble #MensRumble @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/YqgMKWX1fz— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
#BlxckMass at #28!#RoyalRumble #MensRumble @WWEAleister pic.twitter.com/LZjA0rgJBo— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
#30's got some back-up.@WWERollins is the final entrant in the #MensRumble Match! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/4ZPc9KB0SK— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
Living for #RatedRKO.#RoyalRumble #MensRumble @EdgeratedR @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/W7Ey7G1hSZ— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
You done did it now, @WWERollins...#RoyalRumble #MensRumble @RandyOrton @DMcIntyreWWE @WWERomanReigns @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/bV3XiqwmUi— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 27, 2020
All the feels. ??#RoyalRumble #MensRumble @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/c6aIPvzn4r— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 27, 2020
All the feels. ??#RoyalRumble #MensRumble @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/c6aIPvzn4r— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 27, 2020
#RatedRKO has taken over.#RoyalRumble #MensRumble @EdgeRatedR @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/rNPJKZtjVD— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
Did you ever think you'd see this?#RoyalRumble #MensRumble @EdgeRatedR @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/0CzjYgc49s— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 27, 2020
The CLAYMORE is taking @DMcIntyreWWE all the way to @WrestleMania!#RoyalRumble #MensRumble pic.twitter.com/db8trflW9h— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
He fought his way back to @WWE, and now he's officially on the ROAD to #WrestleMania!— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
Congratulations, @DMcIntyreWWE!!! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/rijxoFtUVb