Tonight's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view saw Drew McIntyre win the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 36.

There's no word yet on who McIntyre will challenge on The Grandest Stage of Them All, but we will keep you updated.

Surprise entrants in the Men's Rumble were MVP and WWE Hall of Famer Edge. WWE NXT Superstars in the match were NXT North American Champion Keith Lee and Matt Riddle. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T appeared as a guest commentator and received a big hometown pop.

Below are the entrants and the order of eliminations for the Men's Rumble, along with a few shots of tonight's big match at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas:

ENTRANTS:

1. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

2. Elias

3. Erick Rowan

4. Robert Roode

5. John Morrison

6. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston

7. Rey Mysterio

8. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E

9. Cesaro

10. Shelton Benjamin

11. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

12. MVP

13. NXT North American Champion Keith Lee

14. Braun Strowman

15. Ricochet

16. Drew McIntyre

17. The Miz

18. AJ Styles

19. Dolph Ziggler

20. Karl Anderson

21. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

22. King Baron Corbin

23. Matt Riddle

24. Luke Gallows

25. Randy Orton

26. Roman Reigns

27. Kevin Owens

28. Aleister Black

29. Samoa Joe

30. RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins

ORDER OF ELIMINATIONS:

1. Elias (by Brock Lesnar)

2. Erick Rowan (by Brock Lesnar)

3. Robert Roode (by Brock Lesnar)

4. John Morrison (by Brock Lesnar)

5. Rey Mysterio (by Brock Lesnar)

6. Big E (by Brock Lesnar)

7. Kofi Kingston (by Brock Lesnar)

8. Cesaro (by Brock Lesnar)

9. Shelton Benjamin (by Brock Lesnar)

10. Shinsuke Nakamura (by Brock Lesnar)

11. MVP (by Brock Lesnar)

12. Keith Lee (with Braun Strowman, by Brock Lesnar)

13. Braun Strowman (with Keith Lee, by Brock Lesnar)

14. Brock Lesnar (by Drew McIntyre)

15. Ricochet (by Drew McIntyre)

16. The Miz (by Drew McIntyre)

17. AJ Styles (by Edge)

18. Matt Riddle (by King Corbin)

19. King Baron Corbin (by Drew McIntyre)

20. Luke Gallows (with Karl Anderson, by Edge and Randy Orton)

21. Karl Anderson (with Luke Gallows, by Edge and Randy Orton)

22. Dolph Ziggler (by Roman Reigns)

23. Aleister Black (by Seth Rollins)

24. Kevin Owens (by Seth Rollins)

25. Samoa Joe (by Seth Rollins)

26. Seth Rollins (by Drew McIntyre)

27. Randy Orton (by Edge)

28. Edge (by Roman Reigns)

29. Roman Reigns (by Drew McIntyre)

Winner: Drew McIntyre