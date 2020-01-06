Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, OK.

- The first WWE RAW of 2020 opens up with a video looking back at last week's wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley, which was crashed by mystery spouses, Rusev and the returning Liv Morgan.

- We're live from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma as the pyro goes off in the arena. Vic Joseph welcomes us. He's with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler and they hype tonight's show.

- We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman. They stop on the stage as the big pyro goes off. They head to the ring as Mike Rome does the introductions.

Fans boo as they enter the ring. Heyman says, "Happy New Year to you too, b-----s!" and then goes on with his usual grand introduction. Heyman talks about a potential new challenger for The Beast and says there's not a single person in WWE NXT, RAW or SmackDown that can stand next to Brock. Heyman knocks the fans for booing Lesnar. Heyman says Lesnar is about to do something unprecedented, and legitimately first-time-ever. Heyman mentions Lesnar in a possible dream match at the Rumble and says any challenger who wants him can have him. Heyman announces that Lesnar will be in the 30-man Royal Rumble Match later this month and he will be going in at the #1 spot. Heyman goes on about how Lesnar will conquer the Rumble after entering first. He says that's not just a prediction, it's a spoiler. Heyman drops the mic and they exit the ring.

- We go to the announcers but they're interrupted by Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman. Lesnar just bullies through them and keeps walking but Heyman stops to listen to them talk.

- Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Rey Mysterio. He speaks in Spanish first and then talks to Sarah about how important tonight's match is. He thanks his son Dominick for convincing him to stay and compete with the best, like Andrade tonight. Rey goes on with words for Andrade and heads tot he ring.

WWE United States Title Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade

We go to the ring for tonight's first match and out comes Rey Mysterio. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes WWE United States Champion Andrade with Zelina Vega. We get formal ring introductions from Rome before the match. The bell rings and Andrade charges to start the match. Rey counters and unloads with big moves, sending Andrade out. Rey follows and keeps control, bringing it back in the ring for a 1 count as Vega looks on.

More back and forth between the two as a "lucha libre!" chant starts up. They end up on the floor again with Rey on Andrade's shoulders. Rey counters and launches Andrade face-first into the steel ring steps. Rey keeps control but goes to fly and gets met with a dropkick of Andrade's, taking him out of the air. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and they tangle. Rey with a big kick to the face for a pop. Rey keeps control and nails a big hurricanrana. Rey with shots in the corner and a springboard senton. Andrade catches a springboard moonsault but Rey turns it into a big DDT for another close 2 count as Vega looks worried at ringside. Andrade ends up missing a double stomp but Rey sends him out to the floor hard again. Rey runs the ropes and slides under the bottom rope, going for the sunset bomb but it's blocked. Andrade goes right into double knees on the floor. Andrade brings it back in and flies over the top for a 2 count. More back and forth and close pin attempts between the two now. Rey catches Andrade and drops him on his head but Vega puts Andrade's foot on the bottom rope. The referee counts Rey's three count but then calls for the timekeeper to re-start the match once he sees Andrade's foot on the rope. The referee ruins Rey's celebration but Rey isn't happy. We get replays now. Rey continues arguing with the referee as fans boo and Andrade recovers on the floor. We go to commercial without an official re-start yet.

Back from the break and the match is back on. Rey leaps off the apron and launches Andrade into the barrier with a big hurricanrana. Rey brings it back in and drops Andrade in the middle of the ring for another 2 count. They trade big strikes on the apron now. Rey with a chop and a dropkick. Rey leaps and powerbombs Andrade into the ring post. Andrade falls out to the floor.

Fans chant "this is awesome!" as Rey brings it back in. Rey springboards with a big leg drop for another close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Vega screams at ringside. Rey goes back to the top but Andrade counters and plants him face-first into the mat for another close 2 count. Andrade stomps away in the corner while Rey is down. Andrade charges but Rey counters. Rey ends up dropping Andrade for 619 and nailing it.

Rey goes to the top but Vega pulls Andrade to safety as fans boo. Rey leaps off the apron but ends up taking Vega out. Rey is upset at the accident and looks to be checking on her. Andrade comes from behind and launches Rey into the steel steps. Andrade brings it back into the ring and goes for the Hammerlock DDT but the referee stops him because Rey is out on his feet it looks like. Andrade exits the ring but the referee brings him back in by his arm, while Rey goes out to the floor in front of Vega, to regroup. Two other referees run down to check on Vega.

Rey comes back in and Andrade nails the Hammerlock DDT for the pin to retain.

Winner: Andrade

- After the match, Andrade goes to check on Vega as his music hits. Vega is on her feet now. Andrade goes back into the ring and rips Rey's mask off, then gives it to Vega as a gift or some sort of peace offering, says Lawler. We go to replays. Andrade and Vega exit as the music continues.

- The announcers show us how Samoa Joe made the save for Kevin Owens last week as he was being attacked by Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain. Joe got beat down but Owens saved him with a steel chair, then a big brawl broke out before Owens and Joe were asked to leave the arena. Charly Caruso is backstage with Joe and Owens now. Charly brings up what Rollins said about them not playing well with others. Owens interrupts her and says Rollins was right, but the enemy of his enemy is his friend and these circumstances have brought them together. Joe needs him to watch his back just as much as he needs the same from Joe. Joe has a teaser for their enemies to ponder - Rollins and AOP vs. the three of us. Owens asks who the other is, because it's not Charly. Joe says they will take care of business, but Rollins and AOP should be worried. Joe walks off and Owens is wondering who the third man could be.