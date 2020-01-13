Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens up with the normal video package.

- We're live from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky as the pyro goes off. Vic Joseph welcomes us. He's joined by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre

We go right to the ring and out first comes Randy Orton as the announcers hype tonight's line-up.

Orton says he was asked to come out and excitedly welcome everyone to RAW but excitedly isn't his style, so he would like to invite a specific WWE Superstar to the ring right now. Orton tells AJ Styles to get his ass out here. Orton says while AJ is out here, he will show everyone why he is the #1 favorite for the Royal Rumble Match and might as well hit AJ with the RKO. The music interrupts and out comes AJ by himself.

They have words and AJ says he's the Rumble favorite, not Orton. AJ brags about last week's RKO and goes on about how people were saying it was the best RKO ever, it was phenomenal. AJ says maybe all he needs is that RKO to throw 29 other men out of the Rumble, including Orton, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, and... the music interrupts as Drew McIntyre makes his way out. Drew says that also includes him. He's had some issues with his recent opponents but he's looking for bigger and better now, and he's looking at AJ and Orton have a RKO-measuring contest. Drew says his Claymore is bigger. Orton drops his mic and watches from the corner. Drew says he also knows who's winning the Rumble and he wants to prove it tonight. He tells Kentucky they have 2 options - watch us talk all night, or the 3 of us can shut up and have a Triple Threat right now. Drew heads to the ring as the referee enters. It looks like the singles match between Orton and AJ is no more.

The bell rings and Drew drops AJ but Orton nails Drew with a cheap shot. AJ tries to springboard in at Orton but Orton knocks him off the top. Drew was sent to the floor. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson come from under the ring or the crowd out of nowhere. Gallows checks on AJ at ringside as Anderson enters the ring but takes the RKO from Orton. Drew runs over and levels Gallows with a Claymore Kick. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and AJ is up top but Drew rocks him. Drew climbs up for a superplex but AJ crotches him. AJ with strikes to knock Drew upside down, hanging in the corner. Orton comes over and unloads on both of them. AJ is still up top while Drew is still upside down. Orton climbs up for a superplex on AJ as fans cheer him on. Drew jumps up and brings both opponents to the mat and they land hard with a modified German. Drew gets up first as fans chant "this is awesome!" now.

They all trade strikes in the middle of the ring now. AJ with a kick to Drew's head. Orton levels AJ with a clothesline. Drew drops Orton with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt, then delivers one to AJ. Drew with the Futureshock DDT to AJ. Drew kips up and gets a pop. Drew charges with a Claymore but Orton dropkicks him to the floor. Drew pulls Orton out of the ring and sends him into the barrier, then the apron. Drew rams Orton back into the barrier again. AJ flies over the top with a forearm to Drew. Orton slams Drew on the barrier, then AJ rams Drew into the ring post. Fans cheer Orton on as he grabs half of the steel ring steps and then rams them in Drew's face to put him back down. AJ returns to the ring while Drew is down on the outside. Orton is recovering but on his feet on the floor. AJ tells Orton to bring it.

Orton enters the ring but AJ kicks him. AJ goes for Orton's second rope draping DDT and he nails it. AJ wastes some time and shows off while Orton is down. AJ drops to the mat and readies for the RKO like Orton would. Orton gets up but Orton blocks his own RKO. AJ comes back and nails a pele kick to the head. AJ waits for Orton to get up again. Orton blocks the RKO again and kicks AJ to the mat. Orton mocks AJ now and calls for his Styles Clash. Orton nails AJ's Styles Clash in the middle of the ring but AJ kicks out at 2. Fans chant for the RKO now. Orton plays to the crowd for more cheers. Orton drops to the mat and readies but AJ blocks it and rolls him for a 2 count. Orton rolls through and hits the RKO on AJ. Drew immediately runs in the ring and levels Orton with the Claymore for the pin to win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

- After the match, Drew stands tall for a pop as the music hits. We go to replays. Drew stands tall in the corner as Lawler predicts him to win the Rumble Match later this month. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and the announcers hype tonight's Fist Fight. We see last week's events that led to tonight's first-ever match.

- We see The Authors of Pain warming up backstage when Seth Rollins walks in. He hopes they are as excited about tonight as he is because opportunities like this do not come along often. Rollins says this will say if you're not with them, you're against them. Rollins goes on about fate and how no one can stop them. Rollins says this is unstoppable, this is the destiny of RAW, and he's sacrificed more than anyone can understand, to guarantee that the destiny remains intact. Rollins goes on and says tonight they will show the world what happens when you don't embrace the vision of The Monday Night Messiah.

Ricochet vs. Mojo Rawley

We go back to the ring and out first comes Ricochet to a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Mojo Rawley as Ricochet looks on. Mojo hits the ring and talks trash. The bell rings and Mojo immediately goes for a running big boot but misses. They tangle some and Mojo sends Ricochet down first. They go at it and Ricochet takes Mojo down with a headscissors, then nails a dropkick. Mojo turns it around and keeps Ricochet down while talking trash. Mojo throws Ricochet over the top but he lands on the apron. More back and forth before Ricochet sends Mojo out to the floor. Mojo comes back but Ricochet sends him back to the floor. Ricochet runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Mojo back down for a pop.

Ricochet brings it back in the ring and springboards in but Mojo moves. They run the ropes and Mojo levels Ricochet for a close 2 count. Mojo with shoulder thrusts in the corner now. Mojo scoops Ricochet and slams him to the mat. Mojo with a big running splash in the corner as Ricochet goes back to the mat. They tangle coming out of the corner and Ricochet nails a big kick to the forehead.

Ricochet springboards in with a crossbody but Mojo catches him. Mojo puts Ricochet on his shoulders but Ricochet counters and slides out. Ricochet nails Recoil for a pop. Ricochet goes back to the top and nails the 630 for the pin to win.

Winner: Ricochet

- After the match, Ricochet stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays.

- We go backstage to The Street Profits - Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. They hype up tonight's show, want all the smoke, and then send us to Charlotte Flair's entrance.

Charlotte Flair vs. Sarah Logan

We go back to the ring and out comes Charlotte Flair as Mike Rome does the introductions. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Flair looks on as Sarah Logan makes her way out. We see replays from last week where Logan and Flair fought, and Logan disrespected the robe. The bell rings and Flair immediately levels Logan with a running big boot to the face. Flair goes for Logan but she scrambles to the floor to regroup. Flair stands tall in the ring and taunts Logan as the referee counts.

Flair follows and they brawl on the outside. Logan rams Flair into the apron. Flair with more big chops as fans "Wooo!" with her. They continue brawling around and tangling into the barrier as the referee counts. Flair barely makes it in before the 10 count. They go at it again and Flair puts Logan down first. Flair goes for the Figure Four and locks it in. Flair transitions into the Figure Eight in the middle of the ring for the fairly easy win.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

- After the match, Flair stands tall over Logan as her music starts up. Flair calls for her robe, a different robe from last week, and puts it on while still standing over Logan. Flair grabs Logan and tosses her over the top rope to the floor as if they were in the Rumble already.

- Still to come, Becky Lynch and Asuka sign their Rumble contract. Also, our Fist Fight main event, plus an appearance by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and Kevin Owens is talking to Samoa Joe about tonight's main event. Owens is a bit stressed. Show tells him to relax because they've got his big fist on their side. Show says his fist needs to re-introduce itself to Seth Rollins tonight.

- We go to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman.

Heyman takes the mic and mocks the locals before giving their grand introductions. A "you suck!" chant interrupts. Heyman and Lesnar exit the ring and it looks like they're leaving because of the chant. Fans boo them some more. Lesnar says something to Heyman on the ramp and he's not happy, but we can't hear what he says. Heyman goes to speak but the boos get louder. Heyman announces that his client does not suck. They both match back into the ring now.

Lesnar enters the ring and raises the WWE Title in the air but fans continue to boo. Lesnar says something else to Heyman but we can't hear. Heyman says we're going to start over. He counts down 3,2,1 and then begins his introductions again as the boos continue. Lesnar raises the title at the end of the intro again but the boos pick up. Heyman talks about how they announced last week that Lesnar will be entering the Royal Rumble Match in the #1 spot. Heyman says that was not a prediction, it was a spoiler. He says his spoilers show that there is a new streak in WWE, not that old streak, but his new streak of spoilers, which all come to life because they are written by, encouraged by, enabled by, implemented by and executed by... Brock Lesnar. Heyman goes on about how Lesnar won't just ease through the Rumble to a win, he will conquer and dominate, he will prove that anyone who doubts Heyman's spoilers is wrong. Heyman goes on and on with more of the same stuff he always says until the music interrupts and out comes WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth.

Truth enters the ring and Lesnar stares him down. Truth is glad Heyman called him out here because he's about to set it off. Truth says Lesnar may be the favorite to win the Rumble, but his childhood hero John Cena taught him to never give up. Fans popped at Cena's name. Truth announces that the 24/7 487 7/11 I-95 South and Kentucky European TV Champion is officially in the Rumble now. Lesnar is just laughing at Truth. Truth goes on and mentions Heyman going over the top rope in the match. Lesnar continues to just laugh at Truth's comedy. Heyman informs Truth that he's not in the match, but Truth will have to go face to face with... Brock Lesnar. Truth clarifies with Heyman about Heyman not being in the match. My bad, Truth says. Truth officially un-declares his spot in the Rumble now, adding that he wasn't listening to Paul. Truth says Heyman talks a lot and his mouth has a motor on it.

Truth says Heyman also keeps giving away spoilers. Truth doesn't like spoilers. Truth isn't in the Rumble and doesn't want Brock taking him to Sioux Falls City. Heyman corrects him - it's Suplex City. Heyman yells that Truth isn't funny and nobody likes him. Lesnar steps up closer to Truth now. Truth asks him what's up. Truth then dances some as his music starts back up. Truth keeps asking what's up and the dancing continues until Lesnar drops him with a big shot. Lesnar drops Truth again with a big F5 in the middle of the ring. Lesnar grabs the 24/7 Title and laughs, then tosses it on top of Truth. Lesnar takes the mic and says that's what's up. Lesnar's music hits as he and Heyman march to the back. We go to replays. Lesnar and Heyman head to the back, stopping to look back at Truth in the ring, as we go back to commercial.