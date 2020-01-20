Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, KS.

- The final WWE RAW before the Royal Rumble opens up with the usual intro video.

- We're live from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He's joined by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

- We go right to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy, Akam and Rezar. The new stable marches to the ring with Rollins leading the way.

Rollins takes the mic but the boos immediately start up. Rollins wants everyone to know that they have all played a small part in making him the man he is today. Rollins says without them, there is no Monday Night Messiah, so from the bottom of Rollins' heart, thank you. Thank you for believing in him, for your support, for all the faith that you've placed in him, to lead RAW into the future as the premier program in WWE. For all of that, Rollins is forever in our debt.

Rollins says there is someone he needs to thank personally. He embraces Murphy and says last week Murphy opened his eyes and had faith. He was brave and rose up, and now he stands, firmly etched, on the right side of history. Fans boo as Rollins shows us a video package with footage from last week. Rollins officially introduces Murphy as a member of the crowd and fans boo as they hug. Rollins goes on and addresses Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens, and how they brought Big Show out of hibernation. Rollins says the battle lines have been drawn and for anyone who goes against them, he feels sorry... the music interrupts and out comes Owens to the stage. Joe's music hits and out he comes to join Owens on the stage.

Owens mentions how Big Show will be back to deal with Rollins eventually, but he forgot to take out Owens and Joe. Owens says they are tired of hearing his stupid voice, and suggests more fighting, less talking. Rollins says if Owens wants to fight, they can fight, but not right now. Fans boo. Rollins says they need to decide on a proper time and proper place. The two sides have more words and Rollins finally tells them to bring it. Joe forgot to mention they have help. He brings them out - RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders. Joe, Erik, Ivar and Owens rush the ring as a brawl breaks out. Rollins retreats to the ramp as the babyfaces unload and hit their finishers. Joe's music hits as the babyfaces stand tall and taunt Rollins and his crew.

- Still to come, a Ladder Match for the WWE United States Title. Vic sends us to a video on the feud between champion Andrade and Rey Mysterio.

Ladder Match for the WWE United States Title: Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade

We go back to the ring and out first comes Rey Mysterio. We see the United States Title hanging high above the ring as Rey greets fans on the way to the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Seth Rollins is walking with his crew backstage when Charly Caruso stops them. Rollins denies being caught off guard. He challenges The Viking Raiders for the RAW Tag Team Titles tonight, and says he will be teaming with his new disciple, Buddy Murphy. Rollins and Murphy walk off as AOP follows. We go back to the ring and Mysterio waits as WWE United States Champion Andrade makes his way out with Zelina Vega. We see ladders placed around the arena.

Andrade enters the ring and points up at the title. We get the rules and formal ring introductions from Mike Rome. The bell rings and Rey goes right out for a ladder but he baits Andrade, kicking a ladder into his mouth. Rey flies and gets caught as Andrade launches him into the barrier. Andrade brings a ladder into the ring and brings Rey back in. Andrade takes Rey to the top but Rey fights him off. Andrade with forearm shots. Andrade climbs up for a superplex onto the ladder but Rey fights back. Rey hits a big hurricanrana from the top, but Andrade's neck barely hits the ladder on the mat. Vega looks on shocked as we go back to commercial.