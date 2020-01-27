Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens up with a video package with highlights from the 2020 Royal Rumble. We go to the RAW opening video.

- We're live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas as the pyro goes off in the arena. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Byron Saxton and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. The announcers go over tonight's loaded show.

- We go to the ring and out comes the winner of the Men's Royal Rumble Match, Drew McIntyre. He's announced as the man who will main event WrestleMania 35. Drew hits the ring and points up at the WrestleMania 36 sign.

Drew needs someone to pinch him because it feels like he's dreaming. He goes on about the Rumble win and how he's going to WrestleMania 36. Drew doesn't want to wait, he's ready to challenge someone now. He challenges WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and fans pop. Drew goes on and says he's ready to hand out Claymores tonight. He issues a challenge and out come Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. They both want to face Drew and Drew agrees.

2-on-1 Handicap Match: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Drew McIntytre

Drew McIntyre starts off with Karl Anderson after the bell. Drew gets the upperhand and in comes Luke Gallows. Drew with offense in the corner. Gallows with a shot to the throat. McIntyre avoids the double team Magic Killer. Drew with a Glasgow Kiss to Gallows, then a powerslam to Anderson.

Drew goes tot he top and takes Anderson out. He tangles with Anderson again and hits a Futureshock DDT for a pop. Drew counts down from 3 with the fans, then drops Anderson with a Claymore. He does the same and levels Gallows with another Claymore. Drew easily covers both members of The OC for the pin to win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

- After the match, Drew stands tall as his music hits. Drew poses and the crowd pops. Drew celebrates but turns around to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Lesnar lays out Drew with the F5 and then raises the title in the air. Lesnar makes his exit with Paul Heyman as Drew tries to recover on the mat. We go to commercial.

Rey Mysterio vs. MVP

Back from the break and out comes Rey Mysterio as Mike Rome does the introductions. We get a video package on MVP and his return at the Royal Rumble. Out next comes MVP to the ring.

They lock up and go at it. Rey tries to drop MVP with a shoulder but can't. They go back and forth and Rey hits a takedown for a quick pin attempt, and another. They show each other up for a pop. Fans chant "you still got it!" now. They run the ropes and MVP levels Rey with a big boot to the face for a 2 count. MVP mounts Rey while he's down and works him over.

The referee backs MVP off Rey in the corner. Rey turns it around and drops MVP with a kick to the back of the neck. MVP goes to the floor but Rey leaps off the apron, sending him into the barrier with a hurricanrana. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Rey fights MVP off. They trade shots and MVP runs into boots in the corner. MVP catches Rey on his shoulders but Rey drops him down into the middle turnbuckle. Rey fights back with strikes, then sends MVP into the corner. Rey keeps fighting and goes to the top for the seated senton. Rey nails the moonsault for another 2 count.

MVP catches a crossbody and slams Rey to the mat. MVP poses over Rey and then hits the Ballin' elbow drop for another close pin attempt as Rey grabs the bottom rope. Rey blocks a powerbomb and drops MVP into position for 619. Rey hits it and flies back in for the pin to win.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

- After the match, stands tall as his music plays.

- Still to come, Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy defend against Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens. Also, Charlotte and Edge Flair will be here. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and we get a WrestleMania 36 promo. We're just 69 days away. Tom confirms Drew vs. Lesnar for WrestleMania 36 for the WWE Title.

Aleister Black vs. Kenneth Johnson

We go to the ring and an enhancement talent waits as Aleister Black comes out. Black gets the squash win with a Black Mass out of nowhere.

Winner: Aleister Black

- After the match, Black takes responsibility or being eliminated in the Rumble and says from now on, he's not waiting for fights to come to him, he's coming to pick the fights. Black stands tall as his music hits.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy

We go to the ring and out comes new RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see more stills from the Rumble. Rollins takes the mic and says he almost won the Rumble for a second in the year but it wasn't in the cards. He seems to mock Drew McIntyre some. Rollins goes on about some positives, like Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens not going to WrestleMania, and how he and Murphy took the titles last week from The Viking Raiders. Rollins calls Joe and Owens come to out and get their asses handed to them by the Monday Night Messiah. Owens is out first, followed by Joe. The two sides have words. Rollins said he told AOP to stay in the back. Rollins has a camera crew backstage to prove Akam and Rezar are in the back. This leads to Erik and Ivar attacking AOP out of nowhere. We see officials breaking them up. Rollins and Murphy aren't happy. Joe and Owens march to the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and we get another look back at Edge's career. He will be here later tonight. The bell rings as we get formal ring introductions from Rome as both teams face off. Joe and Rollins start things off. Rollins taunts Joe and works the arm over. Joe drops Rollins and he goes out for a breather with Murphy. Owens taunts them. Murphy tags in and sizes Joe up. Rollins cheers him on. They lock up and go at it. Joe with a headbutt. Joe keeps control with a big chop. Joe rocks Murphy into the corner and unloads with strikes.

Owens comes in and unloads on Murphy in the corner. Rollins tries to come in but he's held back by the referee. Owens slams Murphy and drops an elbow for a 2 count. Joe and Owens take turns on Murphy with quick tags. Owens clotheslines Murphy and keeps him down, taunting Rollins. Joe and Murphy continue to dominate, then double team Murphy. Owens with a backbreaker for a 2 count. Rollins tags in but Joe fights them off. They hit double elbows and Rollins takes over on Joe in the corner.

Joe sends Rollins to the floor and causes Murphy to miss a crossbody. Joe sends Murphy over the top to the floor. Owens takes Rollins down on the floor. Joe runs the ropes for a suicide dive, taking Murphy back down on the outside. We go to commercial.