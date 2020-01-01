The winners of the WWE NXT 2019 Year-End Awards were revealed on tonight's special edition of NXT on the USA Network. The Undisputed Era dominated the night while Dakota Kai won the award for Future Star of NXT, and Keith Lee won the award for Breakout Star of the Year.

The winners of the 2019 NXT Year-End Awards were chosen by the fans on social media. Voting ran from Wednesday, December 4 through Sunday, December 29.

The winners and nominees for each category are as follows. You can see clips & photos from tonight's NXT show at the end of this post.

Female Competitor of the Year

* Io Shirai

* Rhea Ripley

* NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray

* Toni Storm

* Bianca Belair

* Shayna Baszler (Winner)

Male Competitor of the Year

* Johnny Gargano

* Tommaso Ciampa

* The Velveteen Dream

* WWE UK Champion WALTER

* Tyler Bate

* NXT Champion Adam Cole (Winner)

Overall Competitor of the Year

* Io Shirai

* Shayna Baszler

* Toni Storm

* Bianca Belair

* NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray

* NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley

* Tommaso Ciampa

* The Velveteen Dream

* Johnny Gargano

* WWE UK Champion WALTER

* Tyler Bate

* NXT Champion Adam Cole (Winner)

NXT Tag Team of the Year

* The Street Profits - Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins

* RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders - Erik & Ivar

* Grizzled Young Veterans - James Drake & Zack Gibson

* Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era - Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish (Winner)

Rivalry of the Year

* Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai

* NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler

* British Strong Style vs. Imperium

* The Velveteen Dream vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong

* Johnny Gargano vs. NXT Champion Adam Cole (Winners)

Breakout Star of the Year

* Dominik Dijakovic

* Matt Riddle

* Candice LeRae

* Damian Priest

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza

* NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley

* Joe Coffey

* Piper Niven

* Keith Lee (Winner)

Future Star of NXT

* Cameron Grimes

* Kushida

* Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

* Tegan Nox

* Xia Li

* Taynara Conti

* Bronson Reed

* Ilja Dragunov

* Dakota Kai (Winner)

NXT TakeOver of the Year

* Phoenix

* Blackpool

* New York

* Toronto

* Cardiff

* WarGames 2019

* XXV (Winner)

NXT Match of the Year

* Women's WarGames Match (Takeover: WarGames)

* Tyler Bate vs. winner WALTER (WWE UK Title Match, NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff)

* Io Shirai vs. winner Shayna Baszler (NXT Women's Title Cage Match, NXT TV on June 26)

* Candice LeRae vs. winner Io Shirai (Takeover: Toronto)

* Winners The Viking Raiders vs. Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong (NXT Tag Team Titles Match, Takeover: Phoenix)

* Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano (2-out-of-3 Stages of Hell NXT Title Match, Takeover: Toronto)

* The Forgotten Sons vs. winners The Street Profits vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. The Undisputed Era (Vacant NXT Tag Team Titles Ladder Match, Takeover: XXV)

* Pete Dunne vs. winner Adam Cole (NXT Title Match, Survivor Series)

* Keith Lee vs. winner Dominik Dijiakovic (NXT TV on August 28)

* Bianca Belair vs. winner Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai vs. Mia Yim (#1 Contender's Match, NXT TV on September 18)

* Grizzled Young Veterans vs. winners Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster vs. Gallus (NXT UK Tag Team Titles Triple Threat, NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff)

* Adam Cole vs. winner Johnny Gargano (2-out-of-3 Falls for the Vacant NXT Title, Takeover: New York) (Winner)

NXT also aired the Top 3 Matches of the Year on tonight's special edition of the USA Network show. They were:

1. Adam Cole vs. winner Johnny Gargano (2-out-of-3 Falls for the Vacant NXT Title, Takeover: New York)

2. Women's WarGames Match (Takeover: WarGames)

3. The Forgotten Sons vs. winners The Street Profits vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. The Undisputed Era (Vacant NXT Tag Team Titles Ladder Match, Takeover: XXV)