As noted earlier, WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson has passed away at the age of 75.

The news of Johnson's passing was first announced today by the Cauliflower Alley Club. You can click here to read WWE's statement on the passing of the former WWE Tag Team Champion.

Both AEW and WWE NXT paid tribute to Johnson before tonight's events. As seen in the tweet below, a ten-bell salute was held for Johnson at the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL before tonight's NXT dark matches began. AEW also did a ten-bell salute for Johnson before their AEW Dark tapings began at the Watsco Center in Miami, FL.

Several wrestling stars and promotions have commented on Johnson's passing. Below are tweets from AEW, the NWA, Rey Mysterio, WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley and Booker T, Bruce Prichard, WWE Producer & Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, and others.

Stay tuned for more on Johnson's passing, including comments from his son, The Rock, and others.

NXT tonight opened up with a 10 bell salute for Rocky Johnson pic.twitter.com/xetoRHLl70 — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 16, 2020

We are saddened to learn wrestling legend Rocky Johnson has passed away. We extend our heartfelt condolences at this difficult time to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/0AFyuu4AR3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 16, 2020

The National Wrestling Alliance is saddened to hear of the passing of Rocky Johnson.



His legacy stretches across every promotion. He was a champion everywhere he went including holding the NWA Georgia Championship.



Our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family. pic.twitter.com/KTqHZns6Hb — NWA (@nwa) January 15, 2020

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson has passed away. https://t.co/9uxrICJKxb — WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2020

WWE looks back on the Hall of Fame career of the late, great Rocky Johnson. https://t.co/Gp9U2YG93c — WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2020

R.I.P. Rocky Johnson

Thoughts and prayers to the family — Bruce Prichard (@bruceprichard) January 15, 2020

Sad news today and all the condolences go out to @TheRock , his mother, and the whole family - RIP to a real trailblazer https://t.co/rxJ8M1jA1T — CommentaryKingWWE (@WWEDramaKing) January 15, 2020

Saddened to hear about the passing of Rocky Johnson. Rocky was always extremely friendly & kind to me every time I interacted with him over the years. My condolences & thoughts go out to his family. — Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 15, 2020

RIP Rocky Johnson — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) January 15, 2020

I am so sorry to hear of the passing of the great Rocky Johnson. Always a gentleman, I always enjoyed talking with him. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the fans who loved him. A very sad day for wrestling.#RIPRockyJohnson pic.twitter.com/4agKbOzAry — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 15, 2020

One of the men I looked up to and one of the best to ever do it. God rest his soul. #RIPRockyJohnson pic.twitter.com/VaTD5NsnjP — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) January 15, 2020

Rest In Peace Rocky Johnson.



Thoughts and best wishes go out to his family. — Ligero (@Ligero1) January 15, 2020

He was my first favorite masked wrestler ever as Sweet Ebony Diamond. RIP "Soulman." pic.twitter.com/Nx4naW9dMe — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) January 15, 2020

My heart is so broken to hear the passing of my hero, trainer, mentor, friend, and brother #RockyJohnson ??

.

My heart goes out the Johnson family and more

.

.

.

.

.

.

. https://t.co/iRywj7Mcuu — Shad Gaspard (@Shadbeast) January 15, 2020

The Wrestlimg world has lost another one of the greats. RIP Rocky Johnson. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. pic.twitter.com/OTTiw8md8k — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) January 15, 2020

I had the honor many times to speak to and learn from Rocky Johnson. Always a gentleman and had time for everyone, my prayers and condolences to the entire family #RIPRocky — Bill DeMott (@BillDeMott) January 15, 2020

This horrible news. I'm legit shocked. Rocky was THE MAN! My thoughts go out to @TheRock and his beautiful family. Rest In Peace Rocky Johnson..... https://t.co/7wxfCBW0sL — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) January 15, 2020

I am saddened to hear the news of Rocky Johnson passing away. Rocky wrestled for my grandfather Stu for many years in Stampede Wrestling. I am sending so much love to @TheRock and his entire family. ?? pic.twitter.com/d76xpu2EO7 — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) January 16, 2020

My heart goes out to the family of @TheRock & May prayers be sent your way during this time ! I am sorry for your loss ! ???? https://t.co/l78YnPMWep — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) January 15, 2020

My prayers and deepest remorse goes out to the @TheRock and the family of @wwe HOF Soul Man Rocky Johnson. He helped paved the way for so many African Americans in this business. You will be missed . R.I.P pic.twitter.com/g4se9S8awT — D-von Dudley (@TestifyDVon) January 15, 2020