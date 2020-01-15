As noted earlier, WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson has passed away at the age of 75.

The news of Johnson's passing was first announced today by the Cauliflower Alley Club. You can click here to read WWE's statement on the passing of the former WWE Tag Team Champion.

Both AEW and WWE NXT paid tribute to Johnson before tonight's events. As seen in the tweet below, a ten-bell salute was held for Johnson at the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL before tonight's NXT dark matches began. AEW also did a ten-bell salute for Johnson before their AEW Dark tapings began at the Watsco Center in Miami, FL.

Several wrestling stars and promotions have commented on Johnson's passing. Below are tweets from AEW, the NWA, Rey Mysterio, WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley and Booker T, Bruce Prichard, WWE Producer & Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, and others.

Stay tuned for more on Johnson's passing, including comments from his son, The Rock, and others.