WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza will be defending his title at the upcoming WWE Worlds Collide event in a Fatal 4 Way match.

It was announced on today's edition of WWE's The Bump that there will be a Triple Threat on tonight's NXT episode on the USA Network, featuring Lio Rush vs. Tyler Breeze vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott.

The winner of that Triple Threat will go on to challenge Garza for the title at Worlds Collide, in the Fatal 4 Way with two other NXT UK Superstars to be revealed soon. There's no word yet on who the NXT UK Superstars in the match will be.

Worlds Collide will take place from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, January 25.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight's NXT episode:

* #1 Contender's Triple Threat to determine who will join the Worlds Collide Fatal 4 Way with NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza and two NXT UK Superstars to be revealed later: Lio Rush vs. Tyler Breeze vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

* Battle Royal to determine the "Takeover: Portland" opponent for NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley: Mercedes Martinez, Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Chelsea Green, Dakota Kai, Vanessa Borne, Kayden Carter, Mia Yim, Santana Garrett, Io Shirai, Shotzi Blackheart, Xia Li

* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Match: Alex Shelley and Kushida vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Match: Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's NXT show and Worlds Collide, and be sure to join us for live NXT coverage at 8pm ET tonight.