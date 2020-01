Thank to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Venice, Florida:

* Rik Bugez defeated Elliot Sexton

* Joaquin Wilde defeated Mohammed Fahim

* Saurav Gurjar and Rinku Singh defeated Cal Bloom and Nick Ogarelli

* Reina Gonzalez and Brianna Brandy defeated Deonna Purrazzo and Indi Hartwell

* Mansoor defeated Dexter Loomis

* Kona Reeves defeated Daniel Vidot

* Marina Shafir defeated MJ Jenkins

* Austin Theory defeated Dorian Mak