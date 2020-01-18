Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Melbourne, Florida:

* Jaxson Ryker defeated Cal Bloom

* Catalina defeated Marina Shafir

* Cameron Grimes defeated Babatunde Aiyegbusi

* Mike Kanellis and Tony Nese defeated Mohamed Fahim and Nick Ogarelli. This was Kanellis' return to the ring

* Austin Theory defeated Dorian Mak

* Chelsea Green defeated Kayden Carter

* Shane Thorne defeated Daniel Vidot

* Kacy Catanzaro defeated Vanessa Borne. This was Kacy's return to singles action

* Keith Lee defeated Kona Reeves. Keith cut a promo on hoping to win the NXT North American Title from Roderick Strong later this month but fans chanted for him to be in the Royal Rumble as well