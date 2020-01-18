Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Melbourne, Florida:
* Jaxson Ryker defeated Cal Bloom
* Catalina defeated Marina Shafir
* Cameron Grimes defeated Babatunde Aiyegbusi
* Mike Kanellis and Tony Nese defeated Mohamed Fahim and Nick Ogarelli. This was Kanellis' return to the ring
* Austin Theory defeated Dorian Mak
* Chelsea Green defeated Kayden Carter
* Shane Thorne defeated Daniel Vidot
* Kacy Catanzaro defeated Vanessa Borne. This was Kacy's return to singles action
* Keith Lee defeated Kona Reeves. Keith cut a promo on hoping to win the NXT North American Title from Roderick Strong later this month but fans chanted for him to be in the Royal Rumble as well