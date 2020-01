Thanks to Franklin Wentz for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Shreveport, Louisiana:

* Tyler Bate defeated Raul Mendoza

* Ilja Dragunov defeated Bronson Reed

* Reina Gonzalez defeated Kayden Carter

* Trent Seven defeated Cameron Grimes

* Imperium defeated The Forgotten Sons. NXT UK Champion WALTER also did a promo

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza retained over Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

* NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley and Mia Yim retained over Bianca Belair and NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray

* NXT North American Champion Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne defeated The Undisputed Era (NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish, Roderick Strong)