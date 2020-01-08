Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University.

- Tonight's WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with the usual WWE Forever video. We get an opening video package with a look back at the last live episode we had on December 18, where Rhea Ripley captured the NXT Women's Title from Shayna Baszler. The video also hypes tonight's Fatal 4 Way main event with comments from the participants. The video cuts to comments from the late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes with comments on the NXT tag team division. The 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will begin tonight. We see the brackets as we hear the "NXT!" chant start in the arena.

- We're live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida as Mauro Ranallo welcomes us. He's joined by Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Mauro hypes tonight's show and sends us right to the ring.

- The music hits as new NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley makes her way out for her return to the NXT Arena as champion. Fans pop big as Ripley hits the ring and poses with the title around her waist.

The music stops and a "you deserve it!" chant starts as Ripley takes the mic. Ripley starts talking about memories, like winning the title and celebrating on the shoulders of the fans. Ripley will never forget memories like these. She goes to speak but the music interrupts and out comes Toni Storm from NXT UK. Storm enters the ring as fans chant her name.

Storm congratulates Ripley and says she's so proud because she deserves this. Storm brings up how she defeated Ripley twice before. Storm says she will become NXT UK Women's Champion this Sunday at NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool II" by defeating Piper Niven and champion Kay Lee Ray, and then she will become a double champion by defeating Ripley at Worlds Collide during Royal Rumble weekend. Ripley accepts the challenge as fans do the "2 Belts!" chant. The music interrupts and out comes Ray with her title.

Ray says no one believes what was just said because there's no way she is taking the title on Sunday, or making it to Worlds Collide. Storm is quickly interrupted by the music of Io Shirai. Fans pop big as Shirai heads out to the ring, walking past Ray on the ramp. Fans chant "Io!" as she hits the ring with the mic. Shirai makes it clear she wants the title. Bianca Belair is out next as her music hits. Fans chant "EST!" now. Belair says she's got 20/20 vision and she can see that she's better than all the others in the ring. Ripley smacks the mic away. Candice LeRae is out next as the ring begins to fill up. Ripley tells them to all stop and says Candice must want to fight too. So does Ripley. Ripley attacks Belair out of nowhere and a big brawl breaks out with everyone else.

Ripley, Storm and LeRae clear the ring and stand tall, talking trash out to Shirai, Ray and Belair. NXT General Manager William Regal makes the six-man and Alicia Taylor announces it.

Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley and Toni Storm vs. Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray and Bianca Belair

The bell rings as Candice LeRae leaps from the top, taking down Bianca Belair, Kay Lee Ray and Io Shirai on the floor. Rhea Ripley and Toni Storm look on as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Candice nails a missile dropkick on Belair. Ray comes in but LeRae beats her down in the corner with strikes. Candice keeps control and goes to the top but Shirai distracts her from the apron. Candice leaps out but Ray superkicks her in mid-air for a 2 count. Ray beats Candice around now. Shirai comes in and keeps LeRae down. Shirai with a Flapjack and a low dropkick for another 2 count. Belair was knocked off the apron when Shirai hit the ropes, and she's not happy. Shirai keeps Candice grounded now but fans try to rally for her.

Shirai levels Candice again and tags in Ray. Ray stomps away and drives a knee into the back. Ray keeps Candice down with another submission. Belair ends up coming in and continuing to dominate LeRae. Belair with a 2 count now. Fans rally for LeRae again as she works to her feet. Candice with a roll-up for a 2 count. Belair levels Candice with a shoulder. Ray tags back in and taunts Candice some. Candice counters a suplex with a small package for a 2 count. Ray immediately nails a jumping forearm to the jaw.

Belair comes back in and hits a suplex on LeRae for a close 2 count. Candice ends up sending Belair out. It looks like we might get a comeback but Ray tags in and hits a big shot from the top for another 2 count. There's chaos now as everyone gets involved. Fans chant "NXT!" as we see bodies all over the ringside area. Candice nails an enziguri on Ray as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and LeRae is going at it with Ray. LeRae with a big hurricanrana but Belair still tags in and goes to work, also knocking Ripley off the apron. Storm tags in as does Ray. They go at it with Storm unloading, then dropping Shirai as she runs in. Storm blocks Ray's enziguri and hits a big German suplex. Storm with a running forearm to Ray for another close 2 count. Ray drops Storm with a kick to the face, then tags in Shirai.

Shirai charges with double knees to the face of Storm in the corner. Shirai with a big backbreaker in the middle of the ring. Shirai goes to the top but Belair tags herself in and she uses some force on her partner. They argue. Belair comes in and scoops Storm on her shoulders. Shirai comes in off the top and nails a missile dropkick on Belair, knocking her partner and Storm over. Shirai and Belair yell at each other some more. Ripley tags in and Belair turns around to a big boot. Ripley unloads on Belair with knees and a big dropkick. Ripley goes on and hits Riptide in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winners: Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm and Candice LeRae

- After the match, Ripley stands tall over Belair as her music hits. Storm comes over and stares her down as the music stops. LeRae comes between them and has the title in her hand, looking at it. LeRae gives the title to Ripley, who grabs it back. Candice raises the arms of Storm and Ripley as the music starts back up and fans cheer them on.

- Mauro talks about Ripley and others being from Australia, and encourages WWE fans to donate to the Red Cross to help with the fire victims.

- Still to come, the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will begin with two first round matches.

- Mauro leads us to a video package on Tommaso Ciampa, who talks about his previous NXT Title reign, being out of action and recovering from his neck injury, and how he wants to get the title back from Adam Cole. We go back to commercial.