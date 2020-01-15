Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show in their official preview:

* Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne face Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

* Kushida & Alex Shelley battle Grizzled Young Veterans in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

* Battle Royal to determine NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley's challenger next Wednesday

* What will be the fallout of Undisputed ERA's surprise NXT UK takeover?

* Rush, Scott and Breeze clash for Cruiserweight Title opportunity at Worlds Collide