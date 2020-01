Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne vs. Zack Gibson and James Drake in the finals of the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

* Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox

* William Regal announces the "Takeover: Portland" opponent for NXT Champion Adam Cole

* Chelsea Green will be in action