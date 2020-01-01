Tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will be an "end of the year" special with no live matches.

WWE has not officially announced any matches for tonight's show, and it looks like there will be no new matches airing, but it's always possible that they air dark matches from recent tapings or some other kind of pre-taped segment. Tonight's show will feature the reveal of the NXT 2019 Year-End Awards, and the reveal of the tag teams for the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. It was also announced that they will air three of the biggest NXT Takeover matches from 2019, including the first-ever women's WarGames match.

The following award winners will be revealed during the show:

* Overall Competitor of the Year

* Male Competitor of the Year

* Female Competitor of the Year

* Tag Team of the Year

* Breakout Star of the Year

* Future Star of the Year

* Match of the Year

* Rivalry of the Year

* TakeOver of the Year

Stay tuned for news & notes coming out of tonight's show.