Tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will see the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament kick off.

Two first round matches will take place tonight - Imperium's Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner vs. Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler of The Forgotten Sons, plus NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. NXT UK Tag Team Champions Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus.

Tonight's show will be headlined by a Fatal 4 Way that will determine the new #1 contender to NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong. Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, Damian Priest and Cameron Grimes will do battle for the title shot. NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will officially begin her reign on tonight's show also.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's NXT episode:

* Fatal 4-Way Match to determine No. 1 Contender to NXT North American Championship

* The Undisputed ERA and Gallus clash in Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic this Wednesday

* Imperium and The Forgotten Sons meet in Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

* What's next for NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's NXT show, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.