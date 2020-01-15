Tonight's WWE NXT episode will take place from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University with the end of the first round of the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Tonight's first round matches will see Alex Shelley and Kushida take on the Grizzled Young Veterans, while Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne take on Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster. There will also be a Battle Royal to determine the "Takeover: Portland" opponent for NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. The Battle Royal participants are Mercedes Martinez, Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Chelsea Green, Dakota Kai, Vanessa Borne, Kayden Carter, Mia Yim, Santana Garrett, Io Shirai, Shotzi Blackheart and Xia Li.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne face Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

* Kushida & Alex Shelley battle Grizzled Young Veterans in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

* Battle Royal to determine NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley's challenger next Wednesday

* What will be the fallout of Undisputed ERA's surprise NXT UK takeover?

