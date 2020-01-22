Tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will air live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University with the final hype for Saturday's Worlds Collide event.

Keith Lee vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong will headline tonight's show, with the title on the line. There will also be two semifinal matches in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic as Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne take on Imperium's Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner, and The Grizzled Young Veterans take on NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's NXT show:

* Keith Lee to challenge NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong

* Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne clash with Imperium in Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinal action

* Undisputed ERA and Grizzled Young Veterans meet in Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals

* How will tensions rise ahead of Worlds Collide?

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.