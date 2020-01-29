Tonight's WWE NXT episode will air live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida with the finals of the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Tonight's finals will see Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne take on Zack Gibson and James Drake. Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox will also take place tonight, and NXT General Manager William Regal will announce the "Takeover: Portland" opponent for NXT Champion Adam Cole.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's NXT episode on the USA Network:

* NXT Champion Adam Cole's TakeOver: Portland challenger to be named

* Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne to battle Grizzled Young Veterans in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Final

* Former best friends Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai to battle

* What's next for new NXT North American Champion Keith Lee?

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's show, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.