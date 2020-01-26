WWE NXT Superstars Chelsea Green and Toni Storm are scheduled to compete in tonight's 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match, according to PWInsider.

As noted before, NXT's Shayna Baszler and Mercedes Martinez are also scheduled to compete in the Women's Rumble Match.

Triple H indicated during his post-Worlds Collide interview that NXT will be represented in both of tonight's Rumble Matches, but there's no word yet on who will be in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's show and be sure to click here for live coverage from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.