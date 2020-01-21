- WWN Live has released recap videos for their recent EVOLVE 143 event in Ybor City, FL and their recent EVOLVE 144 event in Orlando. You can see the recaps above and below.

EVOLVE 143 last Friday saw several WWE NXT Superstars in action - Dexter Lumis, Brendan Vink, Denzel Dejournette, Indi Hartwell, Santana Garrett, Rik Bugez, and others. EVOLVE 144 on Saturday night featured more NXT Superstars on the card - Lumis, Dejournette, Vink, Bugez, Mansoor, Joaquin Wilde, and others. The Undisputed Era, Dominik Dijakovic, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Cameron Grimes, and NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley did meet & greet appearances at the events.

- WWE has announced Dolph Ziggler and R-Truth for this week's "After The Bell" podcast with host Corey Graves. The episode will be released early Thursday. Below is WWE's announcement on this week's show:

- It looks like some AEW fans in New York City have vandalized a WWE NXT - USA Network advertisement that was recently placed in the subway.

As seen in the tweet below, "AEW" was spray-painted in white over the ad, while "BE ELITE" was put over the "We Are NXT" logo. "TNT" was also painted over the bottom of the ad.