As seen above, WWE has released the annual "By The Numbers" video for Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

The video seems to confirm that WWE NXT Superstars will be a part of the 30-Man Rumble Match and the 30-Woman Rumble Match on Sunday.

WWE has not officially announced NXT Superstars for Sunday's big matches, but the video notes that "three brands collide in two Royal Rumble matches on one historic night" this year.

It's been rumored that each match will feature 10 Superstars from each brand, but that apparently is not the case as there are only 7 spots open for the men's match as of this writing. Dave Meltzer noted on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that NXT Superstars will be involved this Sunday, and that Shayna Baszler is a favorite to win the women's match.

Furthermore, the WWE on FOX Twitter account posted a "stop and play" GIF for fans to select who their pick is for the women's match. The GIF features 9 NXT and NXT UK Superstars: Baszler, Toni Storm, Io Shirai, Piper Niven, Tegan Nox, Kacy Catanzaro, Bianca Belair, Dakota Kai, and Mia Yim.

Stay tuned for updates on possible Rumble Match participants.

Below is the tweet from FOX, along with the current line-ups for the men's Rumble and the women's Rumble:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the #1 spot, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Elias, Aleister Black, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, R-Truth, Braun Strowman, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, RAW Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy, Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, 7 Participants TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, 26 Participants TBA