The WWE UK Title was officially rechristened as the WWE NXT UK Title at today's TV tapings in York, England.

We noted earlier this week how there had been a lot of talk about rechristening the title to bring it in line with the rest of the NXT UK titles - the NXT UK Tag Team Titles (currently held by Gallus) and the NXT UK Women's Title (currently held by Kay Lee Ray). WWE pulled the trigger on those plans today, in the opening segment of the tapings.

As seen in the tweets below, Imperium (NXT UK Champion WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel, Alexander Wolfe) appeared in the ring with NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint and his assistant Sid Scala for the rechristening segment. WALTER received the title but it looks like there were no major design changes, besides the WWE logo being replaced with a NXT UK logo.

This segment should air on next Thursday's NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. It was announced on this week's show that Imperium will be in the ring to speak next week.

As noted back in December, the original WWE UK Title belt was stolen during a "smash and grab" theft on WALTER's rental car in Chicago. His passport was also stolen. There's been no word on the belt ever being recovered.

Stay tuned as our correspondent will be providing full spoilers from the NXT UK TV tapings in York soon, featuring fallout from the "Takeover: Blackpool II" event and the final build for Worlds Collide.

Below are a few fan shots from the segment:

A pissed off @WalterAUT and Imperium cut a passionate promo on @AdamColePro and UE. Vow to make them pay at #WorldsCollide pic.twitter.com/CpqJJVQQ6S — Wrestling Royalty (@WrestlingRoyal1) January 17, 2020

Bit of a changed title design for the NXT UK Title. More of a name change than anything. #NXTUKYork #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/aCyarxP3Hy — Wrestling Royalty (@WrestlingRoyal1) January 17, 2020