Today's show takes place from the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool England, and is the fallout to last Sunday's NXT UK Takeover Blackpool II.

Video package recapping Takeover. WALTER retained the UK championship in the main event over Joe Coffey, but Gallus kept their grasp on the tag titles after a wild ladder match. Jordan Devlin and Tyler Bate put on an amazing contest that many called the MOTN. Bate secured the victory after a corkscrew moonsault. At the end of the night...the Undisputed Era appeared and attacked Imperium, setting up their showdown at Worlds Collide.

Tom Phillips and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to another edition of NXT UK from Blackpool. They quickly gloss over the best moments of Sunday's event, then run down tonight's card, which includes Kassius Ohno colliding with Dave Mastiff in the main event.

A-Kid makes his way to the ring for our opening contest. His opponent...Joseph Conners.

A-Kid versus Joseph Conners

Tie-up. Kid with a waistlock. Sequence of ground wrestling ends in a stalemate. They reset. Second tie-up. Kid grounds Conners...he forces him into the corner. Conners pushes him out but Kid rolls him up for a quick pin attempt. Kid sends Conners flying across the ring with a middle-rope arm-drag. He climbs to the top...Conners dodges the attack...Kid charges and Conners sends him into the turnbuckle hard. Conners unloads a series of strikes. Standing vertical suplex for a nearfall. Kid lands a few chops...Conners slows his comeback with a michinoku driver. He picks Kid up and sidewalk slams him. Conners claws at his mouth...that wakes Kid up. Chop and school-boy for two. Conners with more strikes...Kid hits a dropkick. Northern-lights suplex from Kid. Kid dumps Conners to the outside and follows up with a suicide dive. He throws Conners in and climbs....Conners slides away. Action moves to the apron...Kid wins the exchange. Back in the ring Kid springboards to the top and connects with a moonsault to Conners on the outside.

Kid nearly wins the match with a cradle and a crucifix bomb. Kid targets Conners chest with stiff kicks. He shakes it off and lands a vicious combination. Kid fires back with a running knee. Conners goes for a moonsault but Kid catches him in an armbar submission. He transitions into a triangle. Conners breaks free...another cradle by Kid. Conners stays alive and shakes off a pin attempt. Conners kicks Kid's leg...he sets him up...Don't Look Down. That'll do it.

Joseph Conners wins by pinfall

Footage of Trent Seven backstage after his loss to Eddie Dennis is played. He and Dennis get into an argument and Seven is held back by several officials.

Commentary tells us that Imperium will speak out regarding the Undisputed Era's attack at the end of Takeover. They also tells us that Ilja Dragunov will be in action next week.

Gallus' tag victory at Takeover is played. Afterwards Wolfgang and Mark Coffey cut a promo saying that it still feels good to be champion, and that "This Is Their Kingdom."

A look back at the dissension between Jinny and Jazzy Gabert, which included Gabert interrupting a video promo. Only a month ago...Jinny asked Gabert to attack a hurt Xia Brookside, but Gabert refused. A match between Gabert and Killer Kelly is announced for next week.

A look back at the Takeover Women's triple-threat is replayed. Kay Lee Ray retained the title over Toni Storm and Piper Niven. Afterwards Storm said in an interview that the way she lost was unfair, and that this isn't good news for the rest of the women's division roster. She's asked about how she feels going into her matchup with NXT women's champion Rhea Ripley at Worlds Collide...Storm responds by saying that this makes things much worse for Ripley.

An advertisement for Worlds Collide is then played, followed by a preview for the Becky Lynch versus Asuka showdown at Royal Rumble.

Recap of the Takeover main event between WALTER and Joe Coffey. The bout had interference from Alexander Wolfe and Ilja Dragunov, and saw WALTER retain via submission. Match graphic for Imperium versus Undisputed Era at Worlds Collide is played.

General Manager Johnny Saint and Sid Scala announce that two NXT UK competitors will compete for Angel Garza's NXT cruiserweight championship at Worlds Collide in a fatal-four way a. That will be determined by two qualifiers as Jordan Devlin battles Ligero and Travis Banks versus Brian Kendrick.

Main event time. Kassius Ohno is out first. Dave Mastiff is second. Here we go.

Kassius Ohno versus Dave Mastiff

Knuckle-lock to start. Mastiff powers Ohno to the mat. Ohno hits a headbutt and applies a wristlock. Mastiff shows off some impressive ground technique and locks in a wristlock of his own. Ohno keeps attempting kip-ups...Mastiff makes him pay with a dropkick. He goes for a senton but Ohno rolls to the outside. Back in the ring Mastiff slams Ohno to the mat. Action moves to the apron. Mastiff goes for a German...Ohno uses the ropes to break from Mastiff's grip. He whips Mastiff into the ring post shoulder first. Ohno traps Mastiff in the corner and lays into him with shoulder thrusts. Cravat locked in. Ohno thrusts his knees into Mastiff's face and goes for a pin...Mastiff kicks out. Flip over senton, followed by another cravat. This time Mastiff back suplexes Ohno to break the hold. Both men are down. Crowd getting loud. Mastiff builds momentum with a lariat and a big senton. Pinfall...Ohno barely gets a shoulder up. He crawls to the corner...Mastiff goes for the cannonball...Ohno counters into a sunset pin...only two! Both men to their feet....Mastiff hits a German suplex. Avalanche senton. Ohno in the corner again...cannonball connects. It's over.

Dave Mastiff wins by pinfall

