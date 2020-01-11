NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II goes down tomorrow at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England. Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage, beginning at 11:30 am ET, with the main card starting at 12 pm ET. The show will stream on the WWE Network.

TakeOver will feature WWE UK Champion WALTER defending his title against Joe Coffey. NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray will have to go up against both Toni Storm and Piper Niven in a Triple Threat Title Match. The NXT UK Tag Titles will also be defended in a 4-Way Ladder Match.

Below is the full card:

WWE UK CHAMPIONSHIP

WALTER (c) vs. Joe Coffey

NXT UK WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Kay Lee Ray (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Piper Niven

LADDER MATCH FOR THE NXT UK TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Gallus (c) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Imperium vs. Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews

Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin

Trent Seven vs. Eddie Dennis