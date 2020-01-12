Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of NXT UK Takeover Blackpool II. Today's event takes place from the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool England, and streaming on the WWE Network. Feel free to follow along in the comments and enjoy the show!

Andy Shepard, Tom Phillips, and NXT general manager William Regal welcome us to the Takeover Blackpool II pre-show. Regal gets a little choked up because of how much this means to him. Shepard asks Phillips how he feels calling his first UK takeover. Phillips states that commentating at such an event, in such a historic venue like the Empress Ballroom, is truly a bucket list item. They hype today's card, which is headlined by WALTER defending the NXT UK championship against Gallus leader Joe Coffey.

Footage of Piper Niven, Toni Storm, and women's champion Kay Lee Ray arriving to the arena. A recap of Ray winning the title at Takeover Cardiff is played. Regal talks about how the dynamic between these ladies has really changed. They all came up in the scene together, and they all used to be friends.

Our pre-show hosts continue to go through each matchup. Regal talks about the consequences a ladder match can have on a wrestler's body, reminding viewers that he's competed with that stipulation before as well. A look at Joe Coffey versus WALTER. The current champ debuted at this very event one year ago, where he booted Coffey after his main event loss to Pete Dunne. WALTER would go on to become the top dog in the brand, defeating Dunne at Takeover New York, and forming his new deadly faction, Imperium. Commentary asks if WALTER is distracted by his upcoming World's Collide showdown with the Undisputed Era. Regal calls today's showdown a "perfect match" because of the sheer size and striking ability.

That's it for the pre-show. NXT UK Takeover Blackpool II stars now!!!

A look back at last year's inaugural NXT UK Takeover Blackpool event narrated by Pete Dunne. A vignette of several of the brand's top stars over the past 365 days is displayed side-by-side, with a special look at each bout on tonight's card.

Tom Phillips and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the Empress Ballroom for today's show. Loud NXT chants from the crowd. Trent Seven's music hits and the fans go wild. Eddie Denis is out next and our first matchup is underway.

Trent Seven versus Eddie Denis

Denis tries to surprise Seven with a running corner boot but Seven has it scouted and lifts him up for a one-armed powerbomb. Early cover...only two. Fake-out DDT and Big chops from Seven. He traps Denis in the corner...Denis counters with a razor's edge, then rocks Seven with a huge elbow. Hard Irish-whip. Denis unloads a series of strikes onto Seven. He sets up for a suplex...he got it. Cover...Seven escapes. He dumps Denis to ringside and hits a suicide dive. Seven brings Denis back in and climbs to the top...twisting senton misses! Denis goes for another boot...Seven dodges and goes for the Seven-Star lariat...Denis ducks and slams Seven hard into the mat for a nearfall. Denis goes for another Razor's edge...Seven slides to the back but Denis rocks him with a discus elbow. Seven shakes it off and connects with an emerald flowsion. Cover...Denis kicks out. Burning hammer attempt from Seven...Denis falls to the apron. Huge forearm. Denis goes to remove the top turnbuckle pad...the referee stops him...Seven takes advantage of the distraction and nails Denis...he sets him up on top...superplex. Another two count. Denis somehow removed the pad. Seven goes for the lariat again...Denis whips him into the exposed steel! Fans boo! He picks Seven up for a buckle bomb but the referee refuses to allow it. Denis instead throws Seven to the outside! "Holy sh*t" chants from the crowd. Denis brings Seven back in for the pin...ONLY TWO! Denis with a reverse elevated DDT. That'll do it.

Eddie Denis wins by pinfall

A commercial for the Royal Rumble is played. Back from break the video package for the NXT UK women's championship is played. It's the same recap video from the pre-show. Toni Storm is the first one out. She receives a good pop from the crowd on the one-year anniversary of her first title win in NXT UK. Piper Niven is next, followed by the champ Kay Lee Ray.

Kay Lee Ray versus Toni Storm versus Piper Niven for the NXT UK Women's Championship

Storm nails Ray during the introductions. Niven gets involved in the brawl. Storm chases Ray to the outside. Niven takes out Ray with a plancha, then hits a running cannonball on Storm off the barricade! Niven pushes Storm back into the ring...Ray pulls out Niven's leg as she tries to get back into the ring...she collides with the ring apron hard. Ray and Storm trade fists once again...Niven shakes off the damage and hits a jumping senton onto both challengers! Ray finally gains her ground...she slaps Niven across the chest. Storm from behind...huge right hands from Storm. Neither woman is able to gain the full advantage...German suplex from Storm but Ray fires back with a tornado DDT. Niven breaks up the pinfall attempt. Ray goes for the Gory Bomb...it's blocked. Ray superkicks Niven into Storm who takes down the biggest competitor with another German. Back suplex from Niven. Everyone is down and the fans applaud the action.

Niven and Storm are the first to their feet. Back and forth striking...Ray takes advantage and pushes them into each other. She goes to the outside and reveals a steel chair. She uses it to choke Storm...Niven comes out of nowhere with a huge shoulder tackle to break the hold. Storm now has the chair...she hesitates to use it on Niven...Niven screams for her to hit her...they instead form a temporary alliance on Ray! Suicide dive by Storm sends Ray into the barricade. Niven comes off the apron with a senton. Storm and Niven argue on the outside. This allows Ray to recover and takes out Niven and Storm with a top rope twisting swanton. She throws Storm back in the ring and climbs...Storm meets her up there for a superplex...Niven deadlifts Storm for a powerbomb. Ray breaks up the pin with a swanton. She goes for a frankensteiner...Niven blocks it and powerboms her as well. She sets Ray up...Michinoku driver! Ray kicks out! She goes for a second one...Ray manages to get Niven up for the Gory Bomb! Cover...Storm stops the referee from counting! Suicide dive by Ray! She goes into the ring...Niven hits a Canadian destroyer! Storm quickly goes for the Storm-Zero on Ray...Niven breaks it up! WOW! Crowd going nuts! Storm can't believe it. She goes for Storm-Zero again and drops Ray right onto Niven. Pedigree by Storm onto Niven. She kicks out. Storm to the top frog-splash lands...Ray superkicks Storm to the outside. She steals the pin on Niven to retain.

Kay Lee Ray wins by pinfall to retain the NXT UK Women's Championship

Another commercial for the Royal Rumble, this time featuring the Raw women's title showdown between champion Becky Lynch and challenger Asuka.

Backstage...Imperium is preparing for their respective matches. In the arena...Travis Banks is shown sitting in the front row. Coming up next...Jordan Devlin versus Tyler Bate. (LET'S GOOOOO). Their video package plays. Tyler Bate is out first. The Irish Ace Jordan Devlin is second. Here we go.

Jordan Devlin versus Tyler Bate



