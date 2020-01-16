It sounds like WWE may be suing AEW for their use of the "Bash at the Beach" classic WCW pay-per-view name.

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that members of The Elite came out to speak to the crowd after last night's "Bash at the Beach" edition of AEW Dynamite in Miami and mentioned how they would be getting sued for calling the show "Bash at the Beach."

Cody obtained ownership of the "Bash at the Beach" trademark back in March 2019, along with other trademarks for classic WCW/NWA wrestling pay-per-view names, but there had been rumors of WWE taking action to stop AEW from using the name.

There's no word yet on if any lawsuit has been filed by WWE, but Meltzer noted that there would have been a reason that the AEW talents mentioned possible legal action in front of the crowd last night.

Despite the apparent threat of legal action, it's interesting to note that AEW will be using the "Bash at the Beach" name again next Wednesday for Week 2. There will be matches that take place on AEW World Champion Chris Jericho's "Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager at Sea: Part Deux" cruise, but there's no official word yet on if the Dynamite matches will air from the cruise ship, or if they will air from the beach when the ship docks in the Bahamas. There will be daily wrestling matches taking place on the ship, but it was also noted during AEW commentary last night that the title match with Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions SCU will take place "at sea."

Stay tuned for updates on the possible lawsuit from WWE.