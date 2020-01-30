WWE Producer Fit Finlay underwent shoulder replacement surgery this morning.

Finlay, who usually works behind-the-scenes with the WWE women's division these days, took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal the operation scheduled for this morning.

"I'm having shoulder replacement surgery in the morning. I've elected to try the newest, experimental development in this field. It will have Bluetooth and WiFi capability. Amazing!!!!," he joked.

The former WWE United States Champion and former WCW Television Champion retired from in-ring action back in 2012, and then returned to WWE as a Producer.

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal, who teamed with and feuded with Finlay over the years, responded to the surgery announcement and joked around with The Belfast Bruiser.

Regal wrote, "Best wishes and I hope I had a hand in it being in need of it!!!"

Finlay joked back, "At least 75% of it.... Cause I had to carry you!"

There's no word yet on how the surgery went, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

You can see the related tweets from Finlay and Regal below:

