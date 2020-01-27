- WWE is officially on the Road to WrestleMania 36 as the sign for The Grandest Stage of Them All has been raised up ahead of tonight's post-Royal Rumble RAW from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, as seen in the video above. This is the sign that will be raised at all events between now and the big show on April 5 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.

- WWE has announced that tickets for WrestleMania 36 Axxess will go on sale Friday, February 7 at 10am ET. The Ticketmaster pre-sale begins on Wednesday, February 5 at 10am ET.

Axxess will take place at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida during WrestleMania 36 Week this year, from Thursday through Monday.

Below are the first details along with the schedule. Guests will be announced soon.