- WWE is officially on the Road to WrestleMania 36 as the sign for The Grandest Stage of Them All has been raised up ahead of tonight's post-Royal Rumble RAW from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, as seen in the video above. This is the sign that will be raised at all events between now and the big show on April 5 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.
- WWE has announced that tickets for WrestleMania 36 Axxess will go on sale Friday, February 7 at 10am ET. The Ticketmaster pre-sale begins on Wednesday, February 5 at 10am ET.
Axxess will take place at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida during WrestleMania 36 Week this year, from Thursday through Monday.
Below are the first details along with the schedule. Guests will be announced soon.
WrestleMania Axxess takes over the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Fla., Thursday, April 2 – Monday, April 6. Fans of all ages will not want to miss the ultimate WWE fan experience, featuring Superstar meet & greets, memorabilia displays, live matches, photo ops, WrestleMania Superstore and much more.
Check below for the dates and times for each WrestleMania Axxess session and pricing information.
AXXESS DATES AND TIMES
(All times listed are local to the Tampa area)
Axxess Day 1
Thursday, April 2
6 – 10 p.m.
Axxess Day 2, Session 1
Friday, April 3
1 – 5 p.m.
Axxess Day 2, Session 2
Friday, April 3
6 – 10 p.m.
Axxess Day 3, Session 1
Saturday, April 4
8 a.m. – 12 noon
Axxess Day 3, Session 2
Saturday, April 4
1 – 5 p.m.
Axxess Day 3, Session 3
Saturday, April 4
6 – 10 p.m.
Axxess Day 4
Sunday, April 5
8 a.m. – 12 noon
Axxess Day 5
Monday, April 6
1 – 5 p.m.
Platinum+ and Platinum Superstar schedule to be announced soon!
TICKET INFORMATION
General Admission tickets – $55*
General Admission tickets include:
- Autographs and photos with WWE Superstars and Legends
- Enjoy viewing matches, Q&As and contests in the Main Ring
Platinum tickets – $125*
Platinum tickets include:
- Autograph and professional photo with a Platinum WWE Superstar
- Exclusive Platinum line at the event entrance
- (1) 8x10 glossy photo of the appearing Platinum Superstar
Platinum+ tickets – $190*
Platinum+ tickets include:
- Autograph and professional photo with a Platinum+ WWE Superstar
- Exclusive Platinum line at the event entrance.
- (1) 8x10 glossy photo of the appearing Platinum+ Superstar
*NEW FOR 2020*
WrestleMania Axxess Fast Pass – $350**
Fast Pass Includes:
- Front of the line access at all General Admission Superstar photo and autograph areas
- Limited number of tickets available per session.
*Prices are PER SESSION and include tax. Prices do not include applicable fees.
**Session admission ticket required for purchase,
Children 2 years and under – FREE.
Talent subject to change.