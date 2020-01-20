- Above is the latest episode of Sheamus' Celtic Warrior Workouts series, from his personal YouTube channel. The 97th episode features The Celtic Warrior working on his ring rust at the WWE Performance Center with Braun Strowman, Cesaro and Drew Gulak.

Sheamus, who will face Shorty G at the WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday, wrote the following as the YouTube description: "WWE Superstar Sheamus aka The Celtic Warrior here... The road back to a WWE has been a long one. Along that way I stopped by the WWE Performance Center in Orlando a few weeks back and recorded some footage with Cesaro & Drew Gulak (and even Braun Strowman!) where the boys whipped me into shape and scrubbed off some of that ring rust. You see, ring shape is something you cant really get back without real rounds clocked up on the canvas. Drew coached the session and kept it very basic with warm up drills followed by ten minute rounds of chain wrestling and down-and-dirty grappling with my old teammate from The Bar, Cesaro. It's good to have friends by your side when you endeavor to... Brave Change."

- There is no WWE stock update today due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The final WWE SmackDown ratings from Friday will be delayed until tomorrow, also due to the MLK holiday. This week's RAW ratings will also be delayed, but will be released on Wednesday. Tuesday's WWE Backstage ratings won't be released until Thursday, but the WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite numbers will be released as usual.

- Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel will host its first-ever UUDD Rumble next Monday at 10am ET, the day after the WWE Royal Rumble.

The live stream will feature gaming battles with Zelina Vega vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston and Sasha Banks vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, plus a UUDD Title match with Tyler Breeze defending his title against Alexa Bliss. There will also be a UUDD Rumble with Bayley, Banks, Kingston, Vega, The Usos, Samoa Joe, and AJ Styles.

