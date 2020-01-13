Tonight's WWE RAW will feature a Royal Rumble contract signing between RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka, according to The Wrap.

The Wrap also revealed the rules for tonight's "Fist Fight" with Big Show, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain.

A WWE spokesman told The Wrap that the match will be the main event of the show, and will be "no-holds barred, no disqualification, no count outs, no pinfalls and no submissions."

It was also said that the match ends when the referee declares that one team is no longer able to continue. The Wrap clarified that an entire team of three has to be "knocked out" for there to be a finish to the match.

The Wrap was told the following in the "promo portion" of their conversation with the person from WWE, adding that this will still be a scripted contest and not like the "Brawl For All" competition in 1998:

"This is a legit fist fight. You know how fist fights are? If we're in high school and I say, 'See you at 3 o'clock, meet you around back, we're gonna have a fist fight.' Fist fights happen until one guy drops, or two guys drop. This is a rumble, this is 'West Side Story.' This is where a score gets settled or a storyline gets dramatically ramped up."

Stay tuned for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* Asuka and Becky Lynch sign their Royal Rumble contract

* "Fist Fight" with Big Show, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain

* Buddy Murphy vs. Aleister Black

* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman appear

* Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles

* Rusev with Liv Morgan vs. Bobby Lashley with Lana