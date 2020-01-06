The first WWE RAW of 2020 will take place tonight from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma with fallout from last week's wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley, which was crashed by Liv Morgan and Rusev.

Tonight's show will also feature the return of WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman for the Royal Rumble build. Matches announced for tonight's show are Rey Mysterio vs. WWE United States Champion Andrade, with the title on the line, plus a Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles with The Viking Raiders defending against The OC and The Street Profits.

WWE has not announced an official preview for tonight's RAW as of this writing. Stay tuned for updates on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.