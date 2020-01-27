Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas with fallout from the 2020 Royal Rumble event.

WWE has announced just one match for tonight - Lana vs. Liv Morgan with Rusev and Bobby Lashley banned from ringside.

It will be interesting to see if Rumble winner Drew McIntyre is on RAW tonight to call out WWE Champion Brock Lesnar for WrestleMania 36. As noted, the arena is advertising Lesnar for tonight's show.

WWE is focusing on just one point for tonight's show in their official preview:

* Liv Morgan battles Lana with Lashley and Rusev banned from ringside

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's RAW, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.