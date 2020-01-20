Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas with the final red brand hype for the WWE Royal Rumble.

Tonight's RAW will feature Rusev and Liv Morgan vs. Lana and Bobby Lashley, plus Rey Mysterio vs. WWE United States Champion Andrade in a Ladder Match. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman will also appear tonight.WWE will also air a tribute to Martin Luther King Jr., tonight, which you can see above.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:

* Andrade to defend U.S. Title against Rey Mysterio in a Ladder Match

* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar returns to Raw

* Rusev & Liv Morgan to battle Bobby Lashley & Lana in Mixed Tag Team Match

Stay tune for updates on tonight's RAW, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.