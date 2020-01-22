Monday's Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE RAW, featuring the the final red brand hype for Sunday's pay-per-view with Lana and Bobby Lashley defeating Liv Morgan and Rusev in the main event, drew an average of 2.380 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. The numbers were delayed due to the MLK Day holiday.

This is up 17% from last week's 2.030 million viewers, which was the lowest viewership since the December 23 taped Christmas Week show, which drew 1.835 million viewers, and also a new non-holiday low for RAW. Last week's show was up against the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 2.548 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 2.218 million), the second hour drew 2.492 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 2.059 million) and the final hour drew 2.101 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 1.814 million).

RAW was #7 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, The Ingraham Angle, Special Report, and Rachel Maddow. WWE ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.83. Hannity topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.809 million viewers, ranking #11 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The Bachelor on ABC drew 6.256 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 6.807 million viewers on CBS, the American's Got Talent Champions show drew 7.046 million viewers on NBC, 911: Lone Star drew 5.938 million viewers on Fox and CW's All American drew 642,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2020 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 2.385 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 2.030 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 2.380 million viewers with a 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode:

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode